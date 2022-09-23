The Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign During September 26 - October 2, 2022

The weekly horoscope is here for each zodiac sign with an astrology forecast for September 26 to October 2, 2022.

In a week where Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces and the Cancer New Moon emerges radiant in its emotions, it is time to take off the rose-colored glasses so you can see things as they truly are.

What's in store for your zodiac sign during this week's horoscope?

Mercury retrograde is going to squeeze the very last drop out of us before going direct on October 2, so during this week we should be dealing with the dregs of this harsh transit and all that comes with it.

Of course, let's not forget that this last week also happens to come with Moon trine Pluto, a New Moon in Libra, Moon trine Mars, Moon in Scorpio and Moon opposition Mars. So, essentially, this week is going to make itself known in all the wrong ways. We're going to see the rise of jealousy, and for some zodiac signs, it will come as a great surprise.

We will see things in friends, family and love relationships that disappoint us, and it will be up to us to weigh the severity of these reactions. Is it worth getting rid of certain people in our lives because they can't control their jealous behavior, or will we be able to just ride it out, knowing that their problem is not ours, but theirs alone?

The horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, 2022 for each zodiac sign:

Aries horoscope

(March 21 - April 19)

Your weekly horoscope brings on a rejection, and one that you weren't expecting. In fact, you were so confident that you'd be accepted and loved for your efforts that when you are rejected, you'll feel a desperate kind of pain.

Your ego will be totally blown and it will take a few days to get over this; however, you will get past it. It's the initial shock of being turned down when all you expected was the acceptance that will throw you for a loop, but in the end, all will work itself out.

Taurus horoscope

(April 20 - May 20)

The last thing you expected to happen this week is for someone from your romantic partner's past to rise to the surface, begging for attention.

Your partner will be shocked by their appearance and will pay them no heed, and while that will please you, you'll still be burdened by this person's sudden appearance as is it both unwelcome and unappreciated.

You have nothing to worry about and the entire event will bug your partner more than it does you. This person from the past will disappear within the week, so there really is no issue here. Just a temporary upset.

Gemini horoscope

(May 21 - June 20)

The good part is that nothing is personal this week, however, there will be strife in the workplace and you will be involved.

So, whether it's personal or not, it matters not because you will be sucked into a drama of such high proportions that it will end up annoying you, and whenever you get annoyed like this, you start to think negatively.

This is the bit you don't need. You do not need an excuse to feel bad or to take things personally, especially when you know that you're not the problem here.

Cancer horoscope

(June 21 - July 22)

The only thing that you really feel is your experience of the week is one where the work is nonstop and somewhat exhausting.

You may be pulling the weight for more than just yourself as well, as the stars seem to suggest that there is someone in your life that you have to support and that they are not carrying their own weight.

This could bring on resentment from you as you don't feel that you signed on to carry the weight of another person.

Leo horoscope

(July 23 - August 22)

You will find that while you are doing all the right things this week, you aren't being appreciated in the way you want to be. You might even be told that your best is not good enough, and that kind of talk will send you into fits of anger.

You really do try to be good and kind, but if that's not what 'they' want, then you'll surely show them the other side of the coin. You could easily drive yourself mad this week and it all boils down to wanting everyone to agree with you and applaud you for your efforts.

Virgo horoscope

(August 23 - September 22)

On the surface, the week seems to be going well, except that, for some reason, you've got your mind on the past and whenever you 'go there' you also tend to bring up the old memories of a love who did you wrong.

You just can't help yourself, Virgo, as you tend to indulge in bad feelings as if they were delicious meals. You will be revisiting some old, dead heartache this week, and if you let your mind travel too far, you'll even get to feel jealous that this person of the past has moved on without you.

Libra horoscope

(September 23 - October 22)

You feel as though you've done all you can to create the perfect situation and now, it's business as usual. This week has you living in the future, which means that you aren't paying much attention to anything that exists in the now.

This could also lead to forgetfulness, but you feel as though you've done what is necessary for the week, and that it's time to concentrate only on the future. In a way, it's a very good thing as you are very charged up and inspired. This week will have you planning big projects for the rest of the year.

Scorpio horoscope

(October 23 - November 21)

You will feel like a total outcast this week, as your ideas and opinions are totally different than that of everyone else around you. And, you like it that way.

You like being the different one, and in a way, it gives you strength. You have never been afraid to be different, and this week literally puts you at odds with just about everyone you know which feeds your ego and gives you the feeling that you truly are the rebel of the bunch and happily so.

Sagittarius horoscope

(November 22 - December 21)

You are also subject to living in the past during this week, as memories seem to take over your mind and as it would stand, those memories are of love and love lost.

You know that you need to learn from the past, and even though you do and you've grown so much, you are still attached to the insults that came from someone you once loved, and how you can't forget what they've said to you. Do the Sagittarius thing and channel it all into art.

Capricorn horoscope

(December 22 - January 19)

You are about to get involved in something that you would call 'subversive' during this week, and while you might at first approach it with shyness and some hesitancy, by the time you figure out how to be involved properly, you'll be totally giving yourself over to the dark side.

Yes, Capricorn, you are about to be a part of something very dark and wicked, and this might actually be just what you needed to feel rebellious and not owned.

Aquarius horoscope

(January 20 - February 18)

You might run into a situation this week that totally blows your cool and has you reacting terribly to something you've heard. What bugs you most is that you didn't expect to react this way, and you really weren't up for the kind of drama that you yourself will be causing.

Your balance is way off this week, Aquarius, and this disappoints you as you had just started to think of yourself as poised and well-balanced. Seems you still have some work to do in that department.

Pisces horoscope

(February 19 - March 20)

While things seem to be working out in your favor during this week, Pisces, you might want to dial it down a bit when it comes to showing off your material gains.

You are fully entitled to buying and owning stuff, especially when you've worked so hard for your fortune, but it is advised that you do less showing off and more inviting in. Share what you have with those you love, rather than rub it in their faces. You are lucky; it's best to appreciate and have gratitude in this case.

