The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, September 19, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 19, 2022.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, September 19, 2022:

Aries

Aries, you're a little heart sick. Love has not been the best for you lately, and it's time to do something about it. Don't spend your night crying at home; go out with a friend and enjoy being loved by people who adore you.

Taurus

Taurus, the time for romance may be imperfect right now. You may be in love with someone who is unavailable, and it hurts. It's hard to decide not to wait for them, but you only have one life, and each moment is too precious to wait on "what if".

Gemini

Gemini, it's impractical to expect someone to make your parents happy in every way. You are different from your family, so your perfect match may not be who they imagined you would have in your life. But that is OK.

Cancer

Cancer, intimate conversations can be hard to have when there isn't enough time to steal away a private moment. Instead of hoping for a spontaneous time with your partner, you may need to plan ahead.

Leo

Leo, sometimes the money is just not there to do the things you want to do with the person you love. Get creative and find free things that take the pressure off of your pocket book but still give you fun memories together as a couple.

Virgo

Virgo, you've lost yourself in a relationship and now that you are single again, you have to rediscover who you are. You won't find this out by dating others. This is a time to date yourself and regains your inner confidence and self-love.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Libra

Libra, the past can seem like a barrier to a future romantic relationship, but the right person will love you for who you are now. Your past brought you into this place of knowing, and it's a beautiful thing.

Scorpio

Scorpio, friends will always have their personal opinions about your love life, but it is up to you to decide to listen or ignore their input.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, work can get in the way of love and romance. It's important to find the right balance between both for your own happiness and joy.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you want to be with someone who somewhat thinks like you do. Love requires intimacy d if you are at odds with each other's belief systems, it can be difficult to remain in love for the long term.

Aquarius

Aquarius, be careful about who you tell your secrets to even when you're in love. A breakup can cause a person to use them against you. Sometimes the best person to confide in is a trusted therapist or a friend who always has your back.

Pisces

Pisces, love does not always find you where you are. It's not easy to put yourself out there when you feel hopeless about romance. But, you won't find your one love sitting at home; start building the kind of life you want to live and you will meet them along the way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.