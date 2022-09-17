The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, September 18, 2022

For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 18, 2022.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 18, 2022:

Aries

Love is something you have to do each day to feel it.

If you want love to grow, you have to exercise your relationship, nurture it and do things that give it strength and support.

Taurus

Be open to the possibilities, Taurus.

Allow yourself to wish for more. There's no real reason for you to settle for less than what you hoped to have in your love life.

Gemini

Laughter can be a cure for almost anything that your relationship faces.

When you find a way to remain hopeful and optimistic about what you and your partner can do, challenges seem small.

Cancer

Cancer, some details are best kept to yourself. You may wonder if you need to tell every secret about your past to a potential partner.

The point is for them to love the you that you are now. They may not need to know how or why you got to this place before the relationship has deepened.

Leo

Make a wise choice, Leo. When you face your fears about love, something amazing happens.

You are confident about the future, and small troubles don't make you worry that something could happen with your love.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Virgo

Virgo, you don't have to change to please someone else. Just as a relationship is personal to your connection and preference, your entire being is about who you want to be. You can compromise, but don't become someone whom you're not.

Libra

Libra, true love is special, but it can also be work. Show interest in your partner every day. Ask them to do the same for you. You will want to try and make each day feel a little special because you are together.

Scorpio

Love simply, Scorpio. Relationships aren't meant to be complicated. The easier it is to be with each other, the more you'll enjoy your time spent doing things as a couple.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it's always nice to say goodbye without dramatic endings. If you're no longer interested in being in a relationship, rather than avoid the conversation, ghost or pull away, just be honest about how you are feeling.

Capricorn

Capricorn, good love requires practice and purpose. You and your partner came together for a reason. You will want to find out what that is, and you can consult a professional astrologer for insight.

Aquarius

Aquarius, love is a gift. Your heart is something to be cherished. When someone does not show that they value your time, pay attention to their actions.

Pisces

Pisces, your love is a healer. Your care for someone is what helps a heart become whole again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.