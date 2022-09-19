The Zodiac Signs Who Have Problems With Love During Moon In Leo On September 20, 2022

On September 20, 2022, we will be joined by a rather strong transit known as Moon in Leo. As the Moon affects what goes on in our minds, Leo influences the Moon's power over us.

In this case, Leo brings with it the typical Leo traits, one of them being pride and stoicism; during Moon in Leo, we may become so obsessed with our own inner monologue that we forget to notice the things around us.

In relationships, this might imply that we override the opinions or suggestions of our loved one for the sake of what we happen to believe in, at that moment. This creates major problems in love.

While this transit has the capability of allowing us deep thought and insight, it mainly plays out as pride. And this kind of pride can be somewhat destructive as it only seems to consider itself as a reality.

We may gravitate towards an idea that we think is top-notch and perfect, and should we be contradicted — especially by a romantic partner — then we will reject the person who dares to contradict us. Our pride will lead us in a losing battle on this day, but we won't be able to admit we're either wrong or simply off base.

Today is the day we show our romantic partner that we can be selfish and self-centered and we're not always able to bend or adapt to anything that isn't set up in the mind of the beholder.

We are more pushy and unkind than we usually are and we act as if we are privileged and entitled to more than what we have.

This is the day when we show our awful side to a mate, which will establish their opinion of us for a long time to come.

The three zodiac signs who have problems in love during the Moon in Leo on September 20, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In order for this transit to be as effective as it can be, it needs to influence a strong personality, and Aries, that's a big 'hello' to you. You are the strongest of them all, and when you become prideful, or full of yourself, you can really turn 'em off with the best of 'em.

You are only into yourself, and if you're in a relationship during Moon in Leo, then that partner of yours is about to experience 'the other side of Aries' and that might not be their favorite side, after all. You have your principles and it's good for you to have them.

Now, you need to understand that these are YOUR principles and not necessarily the ones that your romantic partner goes by, which should be OK with you but it's not. Not today, not on September 20. Today is for your way or the highway.

What you believe in is your truth, not another person's, but that's not something you want to negotiate. Today is all about you sticking with what you know while having very little tolerance for anybody else's opinion. Love? It can take a backseat.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During Moon in Leo, you and your mind move so fast that all you can possibly create for yourself is regret and the idea that you have made a huge mistake.

Being that you don't make mistakes, you naturally pass the buck on to the other person, which implies that you and someone special in your life will be at odds during this transit and that your opinion is the only one that matters.

Your quick move will be the one where you end a relationship over the simplest and stupidest of moves. You don't like the fact that your partner has disagreed with you, and that puts you in a royal snit; how dare they not see your words and opinion as a holy decree of truth?

Well, it seems that the person you love has their own mind, and in your world, that's not really allowed. You are prideful and fierce, and it's all false bravado. You are a fake, Leo. An actor. And now, because of your pride, you've blown it big time. You will lose this person over pride.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Pride holds you back from ever having something to do with someone again. You know the story here: someone said something to you that was highly offensive.

They probably didn't mean it, or they probably regret letting such awfulness out of their mouths that you loved them, but they've really started to take advantage of your patience. In your mind, there's no room for being insulted by someone who is supposed to love you.

Being that we have Moon in Leo now, this transit sets you up for your own prideful journey into lack of acceptance. Today brings about the day when you know you will never let that person back into your life again.

The days of being treated like a dog are over; lover or not, you will not stand for this. During Moon in Leo, you will reject someone for talking down to you. There is no second chance here. You have your pride and it's allowing you to shut the person who annoyed you down.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.