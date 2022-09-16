Rough Weekly Horoscopes Are Coming For 3 Zodiac Signs From September 19 - 25, 2022

Every now and then a person has to go through a few things that they feel are both necessary and dreadful.

That's what this week promises — rough weekly horoscopes — for three zodiac signs during September 19 to 25, 2022.

The 'necessary evils' we call them and we all must tend to this necessity every now and again. This week brings the necessary evils into the light, and well, we must tend to them.

What's a necessary evil? For instance, having to tell someone that you want a divorce is one of the biggies. All kinds of confrontations are necessary evils; we know we have to do it and we know that whatever we do will reap consequences, but it's now or never, so let's get this thing out of the way.

Necessary evils are not all that bad; we may have to touch up our roots or start that exercise plan we laid out for ourselves. If it incurs dread, and yet, we must 'do it' then in its own way, it's a necessary evil.

Paying off a large debt is definitely a necessary evil and many of us will have to deal with that this week. Our transit lineup shows resistance, impatience, and absolutely terrible communication skills.

This week brings us Mercury opposite Jupiter, which starts our week off with god-awful conversations.

As we hunker on through Moon sextile Uranus, Moon opposition Pluto, Moon opposition Saturn and Mercury in Virgo, we should be well on our way to experiencing dread, lack of interest, hostility in familial situations, and finally 'taking things the wrong way.'

Been there, done that. Let's just get this show on the road signs.

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for September 19 to 25, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your necessary evil, this rough week, comes in the form of you having to ask for something at work. While you don't want to be taken advantage of, you are also hesitant when it comes to stirring things up between you and your boss, but you've also come to realize that if you don't ask, you don't get it.

This week have you gone over the conversation that you are going to have with your boss, in your mind, maybe too many times? It is now obvious that you either make the move or you sit and stew in your own negativity, as you accept what you no longer wish to accept.

You need change at the workplace, but more than that, you need the nerve to step up and make that change happen. It's not going to happen if you stay silent and you know it.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

So this week's roughness comes in the form of you coming to terms with your own cowardice however, you have the chance to turn that into bravery. Take the chance.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's something you've been putting off and you know that if you actually just DO IT, you'll feel better but it's the getting around to doing it that's part of your necessary evil; the truth is, you are scared out of your mind to do this thing and the time has run out.

You must finally get it done because you are the only one who gets to suffer waiting any longer. It looks like you have to tell someone some bad news. It can only come from you, and time is of the essence.

The pressure you'll feel during the week to just come out with it will be enormous, so much so that you might turn hostile in trying to avoid it. Do yourself a favor and just do what you need to do. Imagine yourself on the other side of this 'grand' confrontation.

It can't last forever, so free yourself as soon as possible. You need not hold on to this burdensome thought forever, especially because it's you who suffers from its weight. Just go ahead. Find the nerve and proceed. Now or never!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As we approach Libra season, you feel more and more like you want to start afresh, and that means you need to get rid of the old so that you can make room for the new. In your case, Pisces, the 'old' relates to debt and financial responsibility.

You have gotten yourself into a place, financially, that shows you haven't been paying attention. You didn't think there were consequences, and not because you weren't aware they existed, but because you put yourself into a state of denial.

Unfortunately, this week, the state of denial no longer has validity; you need to move on to something and this is more than likely about paying off debt.

If you can just face it and get rid of it, then you will be able to move freely into the future. You do not need to carry around this burden any longer, and you do have the means to set it right. So do it. Set it right. Make it go away. Pay your bills.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.