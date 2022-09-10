Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 11, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 10, 2022
Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 11, 2022.
The Sun is in Virgo, and the Moon spends the day in Aries, the zodiac sign who rules the Emperor tarot card.
Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.
The Emperor's tarot card signifies the potential for arguments and defensive action. You may need to be on alert for any difficulties that come up so you can act on them quickly with confidence.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Sun
This is your time to shine, Aries. The Sun tarot card is an indication that you are positioned for success, no matter what circumstances you find yourself in right now.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Two of Cups
Things are about to change, Taurus. One of the reasons why you have been struggling to make decisions is because not enough information has been given to you yet. You will see more in the near future and it will help you understand the path you're meant to be on.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Seven of Swords
It's time for some peace and quiet. You need to recenter and allow yourself a period of calm reflection. Carve out time for yourself to recharge.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Temperance
You may be worrying about things that are settled already. Once you have made a decision that matches your heart's desires, let the universe handle the rest.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Fool
You are moving forward quickly. When there is no time to waste, you go with gusto to accomplish what it is you've set out to do.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed
You are ready to act without fear. You have gained enough wisdom to know what you want. There's no guessing or indecision in you. You are crystal clear.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Five of Swords
Some people like to argue but that's because they are unhappy. You don't need to be around negative energy. Choose to live your life in joy.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed
What needed to be sorted out has finally resolved itself. Emotional times are confusing, but they don't last for long.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed
This is a time to wait, Sagittarius. When you don't know what it is you need to do, give yourself time to figure things out. Why rush when you're not ready yet?
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed
You are healing fast from a recent setback. Someone who broke your heart is no longer able to influence your emotions. You're much stronger now and it's for your highest good.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed
There is a time to be creative, but now your analytical side is needed. You may need to stick to the rules to finish a project, and later become more inventive.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Devil, reversed
You have learned what trips you and makes you fall into temptation. Now that you understand yourself better, you're can be stronger than ever before and avoid problems that used to complicate your life.
