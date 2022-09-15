The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During The Moon Trine Mercury On September 16, 2022

Have you ever wondered if your ex still thinks of you, despite not being in touch with them anymore?

You may think you've created a lasting impression on them, and that it would be impossible to think they didn't reminisce over thoughts of you, and you'd be right. Of course, your ex thinks of you.

We always tend to think that we never cross their minds, especially if we have no idea where they are now or what they're up to. We just naturally assume we're the only ones strolling down memory lane, when in fact, it's nearly impossible to NOT think of someone who, at one point, meant the world to us.

Today gives you a chance to know that, yes, indeed, your ex is thinking of you, and that is because we are more prone to thinking about the past when we are under the cosmic influence of Moon trine Mercury.

On September 16, 2022, we will have this transit to guide us, and while we may never get solid confirmation on whether or not our exes are thinking of us, we can know in our hearts that this is definitely taking place.

Oh, it's not as if they are obsessing over us; no. They are thinking of us because we are a part of their life, and we played an important role at one point.

Most people remember their great loves, and while we do move on and we do create new situations for ourselves in love and romance, we are only human, and that means all of us including our exes.

So, yes, during this transit, the Moon trine Mercury, we can know without a shadow of a doubt that they are thinking of us.

The three zodiac signs whose ex is thinking of them on September 16, 2022, during the Moon trine Mercury are:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The real question is this: how could your ex NOT be thinking of you, especially during Moon trine Mercury. You are, if anything, memorable, and your ex is probably still traumatized by whatever it is that went down during your relationship together.

And it's not only the 'bad' stuff that they remember, because you surely heaped on the good stuff, and they won't forget anything of that anytime too soon.

You have made an indelible mark on your ex, and while you may have tried a little too hard to make that mark, you can rest assured that your ex is thinking of you perhaps a little more than they need to.

Perhaps a little more than their new romantic partner needs to know about as well. What's different about today is that your ex might even reach out to get in touch with you, which is every kind of mistake to make. Yes, they are thinking of you, Aries. Now, let's hope that one day they can let go of you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your ex is definitely thinking about you today, and those thoughts are as they always are: negative, fearful, and full of dread. It looks like you made quite the impression on this person and now, whenever they think of you, a chord of terror is struck in their heart.

They do not like you, Leo, as they feel they know the 'real' you, which is total 'their' opinion, alone. You know yourself to be wonderful, beautiful, exciting, and loving.

Your ex, on the other hand, knows not of these descriptives. This is the reason they are your ex as opposed to your present partner. It seems that you wanted your ex to be afraid of you, as you didn't like when they disagreed with you.

Being disagreed with makes you angry and intolerant. Perhaps it was that last violent fit you threw that made them feel this way? Only the two of you know for sure. But if you're wondering if your ex ever thinks of you, well, the answer is yes with shudders.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You were used by your ex and then you were tossed aside as they made you feel like you were an embarrassing edition of their past, and nobody they wanted to stay with. You resent the heck out of this person mainly because you loved them so ferociously.

Oh my GOD did you love this person, which is why you wonder to the day what they're up to, and could they possibly ever have you in mind? You did something to them that they could not stand: you made them fall in love with you, and that broke them down.

Instead of going with the flow, they decided to make you the bad guy and broke up with you. All you did was love them, and they made it as if you were clingy, demanding, and needy.

You were no such thing, but you made them feel something they didn't want to feel: love for you. They broke your heart and they will feel guilty over it for the rest of their lives, so yes, the ex still thinks of you and is doing so today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.