The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 16, 2022

There are several times in a year when we feel like we should be having a great ol' time with our love lives, and mid-September is definitely one of those times.

Whenever the season starts to show change, we can't help but feel as though we want to lock in with love.

In other words, when the weather changes, we want to know that our love lives are intact so that we can feel secure as the seasons' change.

We are in luck on this day, September 16, 2022, as there is much to rejoice over, in terms of romantic love.

Of the transits that are on our side, we have Moon sextile Jupiter, which automatically makes us feel hopeful about where we're going in our relationships, and that transit is backed up by Moon square Venus.

Together these cosmic events make us feel like we can dream big and accomplish all that we set our minds to. In love, whether we are with someone special or not, we feel like we can grow, or rather like there's nothing to stop the flow of positive energy.

If we can open ourselves up to copping some of the positive energy, we can turn our lives around. We can walk into the Autumn knowing that we're OK in our present relationship, or, we can feel very optimistic about finding the right person to share the latter months with.

Whether we are looking for a long-term commitment or a simple 'trial' period of romantic love, we will be in luck. Certain signs will benefit more than others, but all of us get a decent chance during this time.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on September 16, 2022, are:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You go through the motions of feeling dissatisfied with your love life, but in the long run, you really do love the person you're with and you have no intention of being with anybody but them.

During Moon square Venus, you'll come around once again to cherishing this person, even though you tend to toss them around as if they mean very little to you. They spoil you, and because they let you treat them badly, you've come to examine your own behavior: why do you treat them badly?

It's because you fear they will treat you badly first and so you beat them to the punch. It's your way of exerting power, but as the Fall approaches, you feel less inclined to start fights and more interested in knowing your love life is secure and going nowhere that isn't predictable.

Look, this is your life and you'll live it as you wish it's good that you're in a 'cherish the partner' mood because they surely do cherish you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your love life is one of those experiences that either gives you everything you need, or it only gives you pure disappointment. Fortunately, during this transit season, you'll be feeling positive and good about the person you're with.

You want to be able to trust this person with your heart and soul, and as it seems, they are very respectful of who you are and what you bring to them. Your partner knows the kind of person you are and that when you're good, you're almost too good to be true, and yet, you are the real deal when it comes to love, and that inspires them to be just as real with you, in return.

Having a Moon sextile Jupiter doesn't hurt either, as this is the transit that will get you to the place where you finally do feel secure enough to simply relax and trust in the future. Together, you and your person can take this love all the way. Trust in it and let the experience of love take you by surprise.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You fell in love a long time ago, and you've never stopped thinking about this person even though you eventually left them and got together with someone else. You hold this person in a place of honor in your heart, and during Moon square Venus, you might feel the need to reach out to them.

After all, so much time has passed and you've kept in contact with them, they're not involved with anyone they wish to stay with either, and that might be the impetus for the two of you to finally give yourself that second chance.

You've never really taken the idea of a second chance all that seriously, but today has you seeing it as pure, achievable potential. You're in for a big surprise today, Capricorn, as it seems as though many of you will actually be getting back together with that one special person; the one you've always loved.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.