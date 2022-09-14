The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Fling During Sun Trine Moon On September 15, 2022

Three zodiac signs want a fling on September 15, 2022, and they get a special nudge from astrology during the Sun trine Moon transit.

If you want to get right down to it, we all feel a lot better about ourselves during the astrological transit known as The Sun trine Moon.

What this brings out in us is our own sense of attractiveness; we feel good about ourselves and we see the good in others.

We also see the attractiveness in other zodiac signs, and for those who are on the prowl for a short-but-sweet 'fling', this is the day to make that happen.

When we feel confident about our appearance — as we tend to do during the Sun trine Moon, we become more attractive to those who might be interested in us.

If getting into something short and sweet with another person is what's on our mind today, then success is guaranteed. We want a fling, and the way the universe is working today, we'll have what we want.

We're not looking for anything more than immediate gratification, although, we don't really don't if falling in love is off the table. We'll see when we get there. This kind of confident spontaneity is part of the Sun trine Moon gift package.

We may be people who have been 'off the market' for a while and now, we're suddenly back on and looking for a mate. We might not want to immediately dive into a long-term love affair, so we'll start slow and with no expectations.

We want a fling, and wherever it takes us, then that's the plan. We are not going to be spending this day sorting out our future; we are here for the moment and hopefully, that moment will contain love, affection, and respect.

The three zodiac signs who want a fling during the Sun trine Moon on September 15, 2022 are:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've always lived your life with the idea that you do what you want when you want to, and nobody has the right to either stop you or complain.

You are your own person, and when you want to express yourself romantically, sometimes you need to turn to someone you aren't all that familiar with. In other words, you want a fling with someone you do not know, and you really don't care about things like consequences.

You react well to the Sun trine Moon energy, as it gives you the push you need to do what you want to do, and if you happen to already be in a relationship with someone, your thoughts of being with someone else will start to become an obsession.

You want only what you want; while you're not into hurting someone else, you also have no intention of being caught. That's what a fling is for you; a secret tryst that nobody will ever find out about.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you haven't been feeling all that loved by your own partner over the last few months, you may get it into your mind that you could, potentially, get the love you need from someone else.

And, the more you think about it, the more you want to participate in having a fling. You are using the Sun trine Moon transit to find your way out of a dark place; your relationship isn't going well and you want attention.

The only way to get the kind of attention that you need is by pursuing someone who isn't your partner, and even though that brings a wicked smile to your face, it certainly isn't going to stop you from making this a reality.

You want all the things that your partner has no further interest in giving you, and even though you know that whomever you have this fling with will be temporary, you're going to go for it anyway.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You love the idea of being in love forever, but experience has shown you that nothing lasts forever unless it's fantasy, and even that doesn't have much of a shelf life in your world.

All this leads to the idea that you are bored of the person you are in a committed relationship with and you are now hungry for new love and all it comes with.

You want to feel like you are the one who makes someone else happy; you want to thrill someone and you would delight in nothing more than being thrilled by someone in return.

During the Sun trine Moon, you throw caution to the wind and you follow your impulse and that leads you right into the fling that you'll decide to have. Oh, it's real, Sagittarius.

You're on your way to making this real; this fling may not lead to great love, but it will definitely lead you to finally leaving the person you're with as they do not make you happy anymore.

