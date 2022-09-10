The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes Starting September 12 - 18, 2022

It shouldn't be too much of a surprise that the week that starts out with the anniversary of one of the world's greatest tragedies might also be a time where we take a gaze back at our own hard feelings.

While there is still potential for goodness and nobility, there are certain things we can't ignore, and during this week, from Sept. 12 - 18, we will begrudgingly explore some of the things that disturb us.

We've got a lot of communication breakdown coming our way, as we're eyeball deep into the Mercury retrograde, but having transits like the Moon in Gemini on the 15th, and Venus square Mars on the 16th does not help.

These transits will direct our miscommunications toward the people we love and care about. This means that we might show some 'tough love' to a family member, or that in some attempt to be cute, we end up accidentally insulting the person we're romantically involved with.

We're closing the week with the Quarter Moon in Gemini on September 17, and what this means for us is that this week is leading up to a sense of incompletion; we won't be able to feel that we accomplished what we set out for this week.

There's a sense here that implies that we will be so side-tracked and distracted by nonsense, that everything that is meaningful will be pushed away.

We will be looking at our own sense of dedication in work and in our home lives. Are we dedicated, devoted, and committed to anything? This is one of the main topics that will be influenced this week.

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes starting September 12 - 18, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What really bums you out about this week is that you started it off feeling like a million bucks, and your confidence level was way up there you feel good, or rather, you felt good, and while your health is in good shape, you're having second guesses about how you feel in love.

It's like it's all crashing down on your head now; you made the move, and you showed your special person that you love them, and now, they're not acting as you'd like them to, which totally blows your mind and has you wondering if you should have made the effort at all.

Each and every day of this week will take you down another notch, but it's all about self-confidence and how you deal with love. You expect this person to act a certain way, and when they don't, you make the wrong assumption and blame them for not being able to handle it. In truth, it is you who cannot handle it, Gemini. You gave up way too soon. Try sticking with it next time.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What makes this week rough for you is that you don't like some of the choices you've recently made and now you are regretting it all. You tend to be impulsive, and it seems that in your flighty state of mind, you ended a relationship with someone you've known for years.

You've done this before to them, and they've taken you back, as they were giving you the benefit of the doubt. This time, however, is different. Due to Mercury retrograde, this old friend of yours is no longer interested in your games, in fact, they are not interested in being the trash that you throw out as if they really are garbage to you.

Well, whether that was the point you want to get through to them or not, it no longer matters, because this week is going to be spent with you regretting your foolish and impulsive moves.

You ended yet another profound relationship with a good person. You'll tell yourself that ridding yourself of them was a good idea but you absolutely know that's not true. Rough times.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may know the Leo that has been previously mentioned in this blog, and you may very well be the person that they have tossed in the garbage. What this week has in store for you is the real and true knowledge that a friend of yours has totally shut the door on you and that you have no way to even contest their bitter actions.

What will feel as though it comes from out of nowhere will hit you like a ton of bricks: you've just been severely ghosted by someone you love and they aren't even giving you a way back in. While this hurts like hell, it also turns you into a warrior; you're not going to take it!

That doesn't mean you're going to fight them, because there is no way you want back in their life, not after their insane baby behavior but it does mean that you will take this treatment and be thankful for it. No more 'that person' in your life. Maybe this is the curse that becomes a blessing in disguise.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.