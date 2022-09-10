The Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 11, 2022

Three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on September 11, 2022. But what is it about Sunday that makes it so lucky for them?

If there has been something on your mind, something that you've wanted to reveal to the person you are in a romantic relationship with, September 11, 2022 is the day you get the courage to say what you want to say, bold-faced and honest, right to the person you love.

By the end of Sunday, many of us will have confessed our innermost secrets to the ones we love, and on to new heights in the romance, we will go.

Sometimes that's all it takes to reach new heights in a love affair; the truth goes a long way, and sometimes, revealing it isn't as scary as we might have thought it would be.

We feel powerful and we feel right. If we check ourselves for falsehoods today we will find that there's nothing hidden; we are standing in the light of our own truth, and today, September 11, 2022, feels like as good a day as any to share a secret with someone we love.

The more they know about us, the better, because if we are to hold on to this relationship for a long time, then we had best be living in the truth. If they can handle our truth, then they are, indeed, keepers.

Our rock today is a transit called Moon in Aries, which also happens to sextile Mars. This may sound a little 'too' strong, but we are able to use the forces of Mars and Aries for the purpose of doing good today.

If our signs happen to coincide with the positive nature of the Moon in Aries, then we will be backed with enough confidence to feel secure with what we want to be known, and ready to accept all consequences. Then again, there should be nothing to worry about, as today is looking very good — and very strong for certain signs.

Read on to find out the horoscopes for Leo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn and what makes September 11, 2022, a day where they are the luckiest in love.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You wouldn't think that having the Moon in Aries would be helpful to you, in so much as it's quite the intense influence, however, on you, Leo, this transit keeps you focused and brave. You have something you not only have wanted to share with your mate — something about yourself — but it's something that needs to be said if the relationship is going to be based on truth.

You and your mate have decided upon a transparent foundation for your love to thrive on, and if you're to adhere to the new rules, then you need to inform your person of what you've been up to and in all truth, Leo, it's a good thing.

You may have been hesitant to share your truth with your love, but honestly, how could it be any other way? It's time for you to experience what it's like to be accepted for who you are, as you are, and that truth becomes fully expressed and realized on this day, September 11, 2022.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Whoever loves you, Sagittarius is probably used to your truth-telling sessions, however, you tend to pick and choose which truths you divulge and which you hold to.

Well, today is the day you decide that honesty really is the best policy and that if this relationship is to stand the test of time, then you'll need to reveal something to your partner that they basically need to know if you are to move on together.

Because you've held back, you got used to withholding, but during Moon in Aries, you'll feel as though there is nothing wrong with admitting to everything you've been a part of, and that Mars energy gives you the backbone to just leap in and bear your soul.

The one you love deserves to know everything about you, and today is the day you show them what you are truly made of and it's all good. Be fearless, Sagittarius.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have been in a funk recently and you know why: you've been holding back certain vital information from your partner, and while it's not exactly 'life or death' material, it's definitely something you need to release, and today is the day you do so. You've wanted to grow closer to the person you love and you recognize that it's been you who has kept the distance; it's time for that to change.

During Moon in Aries, you will be in touch with inner resolve and a newly acquired confidence that will let you feel at ease with divulging something never-before mentioned to your partner.

They need to know this because they need to find a way to process whatever it is you're about to share with them. Trust in the universe, Capricorn; if you've been put in this position, it's for a reason. By making this positive move, you will be rewarded for your efforts with acceptance and love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.