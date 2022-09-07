The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, September 8, 2022

It seems the energy of yesterday was hinting at a need to isolate a bit as today seems like a big slowdown.

Yesterday the Aquarius Moon was connecting with so many planets that it seemed you were supported in anything you chose to do.

Whether it was with friends, a romantic date, or even time by yourself, today all that shifts.

The Aquarius Moon unites with retrograde Uranus in Taurus and retrograde Saturn in Aquarius giving you the desire to retreat within yourself and spend some time alone.

Mercury is also preparing to turn retrograde tomorrow in Libra which means today this planet is stationary.

Stationary means that it appears to have stopped moving altogether before beginning to turn backward.

When planets are stationary it can feel incredibly challenging to feel grounded or know what direction to head in.

The thing is that all of this energy has a greater purpose because you are never going to become clear about what it is you need and want as long as you are allowing others to influence that.

Today is actually a gift from the cosmos as you are able to find the quiet that you need to begin reflecting on what Mercury retrograde is bringing up and even the lessons of having so many retrograding planets happening at once.

Right now, there are five planets in retrograde, as of tomorrow, there will be six.

This occurs less than one percent of the time which makes it an incredibly rare event.

In astrology, the rarer something is, the greater power it holds.

When you are thinking about moving ahead in your life and involving what choices to make when it comes to career, relocation, and even love, what brings the most clarity is getting right with your own thoughts.

Too often it becomes easy to be distracted by everything around you.

This can be social gatherings but can also just be Netflix, social media, or even just spending time with those who take you out of alignment with yourself.

There is a call today to go within, to understand that any challenge you are currently experiencing is in fact temporary, no matter how large external events may be looming within your life.

It is a chance to take a break from everything around you and get back to yourself.

This means not just reflecting on what has been going around you lately, but also just grounding yourself.

You can embrace the power of your own internal self through the practice of yoga, breathwork, or even chakra work.

By doing this you will be able to not just clear your mind but also regain the strength needed to make sure that you make the most of all the opportunities that will begin to filter in through the next couple of days.

As much as you have been praying for a change it is just about on your doorstep which means all you need to do is embrace the gift of quiet today and know that when something is meant for you it is just a matter of time until you receive it.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, September 8, 2022, are Taurus, Aquarius, and Aries.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus and the North Node are both in your sign right now which means that you are getting ready for some serious rebuilding. Today though the Aquarius Moon reminds you that you do not need to do it all today.

You do not need to figure everything out or make a substantial change. All you need to do today is rest. More than likely it is this aspect of physical rest that you are craving today and need to make sure that you get it.

Granted it is the middle of a work week but make whatever adjustments necessary for you to be able to catch up on sleep or even just relax. If it is because you have not been able to sleep recently, try some yoga nidra before bedtime and let yourself truly relax and trust that at this moment you are exactly where you are meant to be.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon is in your zodiac sign today and it aligns with Saturn making this a really powerful day for you to be able to advocate for what it is you need. As much as you need joy in your life and are celebrating being in a place where you can embrace the rewards of having done all of the work, it still does not mean you might not have to take it slow from time to time.

You achieved all that you have because you were never afraid of sitting with yourself and going your way. By being able to embrace this time now, then you will be able to continue to show up for the ways in which your life will shift in the coming months.

Of course, it is all wonderful, but it does not mean that you can or should abandon yourself now. Keep yourself the number one priority and then you will be able to prioritize your time exactly as you need to.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When nothing is certain it means that you are on the brink of creating anything you can dream of. Today is a powerful day for you, but not if you force yourself to participate in a routine or plans that you had previously made.

You need space today to sort out your thoughts and to understand how everything has happened in the ways that it has. It is not that you are in a place of shock right now, but there is still unexpectedness about it all happening now.

Likely you thought that you had a bit more time to work through what you had going on in your life but as you are realizing, that is no longer possible.

Take time for yourself today, rest, regroup, and start to write down what it is that is enormously important to you. This will become your private map for upcoming decisions.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.