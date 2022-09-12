The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 13, 2022

"Mama said there would be days like this"... and here they are, or at least, here IT is. Today, September 13, 2022, is not our best day, though the upside is that it's not our worst, either.

We could either walk away, go insane, cry for revenge, or have any number of dramatic responses.

What we will be dealing with in abundance today, however, is how we give ourselves over to depression, without a second thought. And that, my friendly zodiac signs, is how we go down.

We choose to be sad today, or rather, some of us do. It may not even be something we can help, but the truth of the matter is that we have Moon square Pluto hovering above our heads, taunting us.

This transit doesn't let us have a moment's rest as it thrives in the dark corners of our minds. What might just be 'another hassle' on one day is a major cause for alarm on this day. Today is the day where we take everything too seriously as if we've forgotten what it's like to strive for balance.

Pluto is never the go-to sign for happy times, in fact, when the Moon is square with Pluto, we take everything to heart. It's as if we are just made up of raw nerves and very little cushion.

What's worse is that, on some level, we know what's going on; we know that we're pushing too hard, or overdoing our reactions and yet, we won't be able to stop. It's like lying; once you start a lie, you need to be vigilant enough to remember it so that you can support it.

In this way, once we commit to acting like we're mortally offended, we can't just do a back flip and show that we're OK with whatever it is that offended us. And so, during Moon square Pluto, we stick with the darkness, even if it hurts us to do so.

The three zodiac signs who will have the most challenging horoscopes on Tuesday, September 13, 2022:

1. Scorpio

Whenever there's a transit that includes Pluto in it, you get a choice as to how you'll react, because of all people, you can take this kind of dark energy and make it work for you.

Unfortunately, this is not one of those days, which also means that you're going to take it hard today. Something is going to happen that's going to rouse an extreme response on your part, and you might end up embarrassing yourself over it.

This is unacceptable in your world as you not only adore control, but you need to be the one who controls how you are perceived, and if today puts you in a situation where you end up making a fool of yourself, you're not going to like it.

That is how Moon square Pluto is going to take your day all the way down. If control is your interest, you'll get a close look today at how Pluto controls you and that just makes your nerves fray.

2. Sagittarius

It may not happen often, but during Moon square Pluto, you'll get to experience the thing you detest more than anything else: anxiety. You are an anxious person, and that is no joke.

You can be triggered at any given time, which is why you structure your life to avoid the kinds of triggers that will send you screaming up the mountain. It doesn't require much, but today you'll be triggered and you will react in a way that makes you feel unsafe and scared.

You do not do well during Moon square Pluto, as you are not in control of your environment during this time, and that goes against your nature. Like Scorpio, you need to know that certain things are in place and that you can move through life unthreatened and at ease.

Today puts you on shaky ground; know this ... you'll be fine once the calamity has died down, and also...the calamity is in your mind.

3. Aquarius

What makes this day hard for you is that you were just getting back on your feet again, after a particularly hard couple of weeks.

The last thing you need right now is for Pluto to square the Moon, and while it may not have come to you in that mind-form, what you really need is good cheer and lightness of being.

You are not up for plummeting into the dark realms where all your paranoias come to life and all your fears seem like realities in the making.

Nope, what you were really counting on were a few good conversations with great friends and a couple of laughs to get you on your way. Today provides none of that, and you resent it.

You resent the cosmos even though you know they are impartial and just 'doing their job.' Never again will you trust Pluto transits, as today makes you feel put upon and unnecessarily dragged through the mud.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.