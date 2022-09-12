The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 13, 2022

Being lucky in love can only be defined by the individual; some believe luck comes in the form of commitment and devotion, while others see luck as being able to communicate well with the person we love.

Sometimes luck occurs when both parties merely agree on something that affects their future together, and at other times, luck is about knowing that, in this relationship, we are safe and secure.

No worries, that's how many perceive the concept of luck.

Security is meaningful in ways that most people don't even consider, as, for some, it implies that their future is set and that there's nothing really to worry about.

And while that is ideal, many of us really like the idea of believing we have a fortunate, happy future to spend with the one we love.

On this day, September 13, 2022, we will have one such transit to help us achieve this feeling of security and stability and that transit is the Moon in Taurus.

While Taurus is, at times, associated with stubborn attitudes or lazy ways, this is the time where Taurus-based attributes work for us.

With our Moon entering Taurus, we are not tempted to go outside of our comfort zones, and for some signs, we feel especially lucky just to know that, during this time, we are safe.

Nobody is cheating on us, and no one is lying. Today's transit allows us to kick back and just enjoy the idea that life with the person we are with is good. No threats, no danger.

Read on to find out the horoscopes for Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces and what makes September 13, 2022, a day where they are the luckiest in love.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel better than ever about the relationship you're in, Taurus, and with the Moon in your zodiac sign, it feels like home.

You aren't one to need heavy drama or extreme actions when it comes to love, in fact, you're all about feeling secure; the days of taking risks are over for you, at least where love is concerned, and the way you feel today is that you and your mate are bound for glory. This is all you ever wanted, and it feels more than lucky; it feels promising.

You feel like this is the culmination of all your intentions. It's working, and you can chuckle silently to yourself because you know it is.

Even friends notice this about you and your partner, so don't be surprised if someone says something like this to you today: "Wow, you guys are perfect together!" The truth? Yes, you are. You're a smart, patient, well-balanced Taurus, and love is your destiny.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll be getting a kick today out of your partner, as for some reason, they are in a particularly hilarious mood. Levity was what you needed as things on the home front seemed to have taken on heavy tones, and you know how that goes: if it gets heavy, it becomes tense and honestly, you are not up for anxiety anymore.

You want peace, quiet, laughter and light, and during the Moon in Taurus, you both feel quite at ease around each other.

It's as if someone threw a switch that allowed you both to turn off the heavy so that you can make room for change.

You both want your partnership to last forever, and that means you both have to participate in the efforts to make it so.

What you both love more than anything is what Moon in Taurus brings: joy, laughter, and a lighter approach to just about everything.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Now that you have discussed the idea of staying together, permanently, with your person, you are now faced with the idea of a future, spent with them. Does it make you feel nervous? Yes, a little, but it's a challenge that you feel is worth investing in.

You trust your mate and that's a tall order, especially during Moon in Taurus, however, this transit has the ability to take our innate fears and distrust and flip them around so that we can see things from a different perspective.

Today is one such day for you, and you will find that almost out of nowhere, you'll see the idea of commitment and 'permanency' as a good and noble thing; something to strive for. And why not, you may ask.

Taurus energy works to bring the two of you together in peace and in security. Neither one of you wants to rock the boat as you both recognize in each other the perfect opportunity for romantic happiness.

