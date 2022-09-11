The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Confess Their Love During The Moon In Aries On September 12, 2022

If there's one thing the Moon in Aries is good for, it's delivering us the nerve we need in order to accomplish the great feat of telling the person we love how we feel about them.

Confessing one's deepest emotion puts us in a state of total vulnerability and that is one of the reasons we hold back.

Many of us would rather hold on to our feelings because we feel that if we spill our deepest emotions all over the table, we can never go back; we're now exposed, unsafe, and left out for the elements to destroy.

Then again, what is life about if not taking risks, and letting it all hangout? We can't keep it all stuffed inside forever. If we do, we most certainly will miss out on the greatness that being vulnerable can give us.

When we tell that special person that we are, indeed, in love with them, while we may be running the risk of rejection we have to understand that we are also opening the doors to new love, and greater experience. What is the point of being here if not taking those risks?

On September 12, the Moon in Aries will help us to open the door, and it may even prod a few signs into action. Aries energy is very special in so much as it lets us see both sides of the matter, which implies that we don't only see things that are 'scary'.

During this transit, we see possibility and we want to take that chance. We are open to being rejected if that is what must be, but does that necessarily mean we will be? No, it does not mean that. Today lets us know that the time is right for confessing our love. Who goes first? Let's see

Three zodiac signs who confess their love during the Moon in Aries on September 12, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you get something into your head, it doesn't leave until you come to terms with it, and during the Moon in Aries, on September 12, 2022, you will have one thing in your mind: telling 'that' person that you love them.

You've always wondered why the word 'love' has so much fear attached to it, and why confessing one's love to another is such an anxiety-ridden experience.

You also know that if you, personally, do not admit to this person that you love them, you might blow the moment, as the courage you feel is here and now, and may evaporate tomorrow if you don't strike while the iron is hot.

Get a move on it, Aries; tell the person you have in mind that you love them, adore them, and want to be with them. Today gives you a fearless vantage point; do not worry about rejection, as the one you love has no intention of rejecting you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may end up feeling like a fool for confessing your feelings to the person you love, but so be it. You have this one life to live, and the way you feel today, during the Moon in Aries, you really don't care what the outcome is.

This is brilliant, Virgo, and is exactly what's going to get you the results you are looking for. If you do not care what happens, you allow the universe to work with you; you are not demanding, nor are you in a state of expectation.

You have one thing in mind: your love for this person, and you feel that it's about time you tell them how you feel about them in earnest. What happens, happens, and you know that if you let this out of your system, you can at least live in the freedom of being able to express yourself honestly.

Say what you feel and be prepared to walk away. Do this one for YOU, Virgo. Who knows what your confession may lead to? One thing is for sure: you'll feel better afterward.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are known for your sudden revelations and impulsive moves, and today will have you know that it's now or never when it comes to confessing your great love to someone who means the world to you.

Fearless and filled with visions of victory, you will move gracefully toward the person you love, and you will know in advance that their reaction to your confession will be positive.

You know it, and so, you act accordingly. There is no such thing in your world as rejection. Let them call you naive or overly confident, it means nothing to you.

That means everything to you, however, is saying what's on your mind and speaking your truth. On this day, you will take that chance and in your noble way, you will accept whatever comes your way. Fortunately, you only anticipate good news, so go for it, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.