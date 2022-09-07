The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 8, 2022

The luckiest in love astrology forecast and horoscopes are here for September 8, 2022, with a romantic prediction for three zodiac signs.

Because we are working with the transit, the Moon square Uranus, we may experience nervousness and lack of patience. We may feel moody and not up for anyone's jokes or ideas.

The only thing that could possibly make us feel better would be receiving the right kind of attention from the right kind of person, and today, that means our romantic partner, spouse, or significant other.

We aren't up for the attention of friends, family, or co-workers; we especially want to be in the presence of our mate and no one else.

This is why September 8, 2022, is going to turn out to be a very fortunate and lucky day for three zodiac signs in astrology. These three zodiac signs are with their partners for a reason, as they are the one who knows them best.

This also implies that they know what we're like when we get moody, and it is they alone who know how to handle us. And what do they do best? They make us laugh. They bring levity into our dark place, and they take us away from ourselves, because during Moon square Uranus, we need a break from ourselves.

What happens here is that we come to appreciate our person even more for sticking with us, through thick and thin. It's nice to fall back on the knowledge that we can let our hair down and even be in a bad mood in front of someone who isn't going to judge us or leave us for simply being human.

Today is a day of appreciation for the person in our lives who sticks with us and supports us even through hard times.

Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on September 8, 2022?

It could be Gemini, Scorpio, or Pisces.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It doesn't take much for you to feel nervous or jumpy, and even if there's nothing that's really stimulating you in this way, some days are just there for feeling antsy and unsettled.

What's nice is that you don't have to weather this one alone, as the Moon square Uranus places your partner right in front of your face, whether you want them there, or not.

The thing is, with this person, you can't help but smile. It's like they are made of magic and they really tend to shine best when you're feeling down and they get to pull you back up again.

This partner of yours was custom-made for you, it seems, and it will put a broad smile on your face when you realize that you can't keep your bad mood going.

They just come in and take it away from you, because they care and they want you to be happy. And this makes you feel special and cared for.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today's major transit, Moon square Uranus, might have you fighting off your partner's desire to make you happy. The rebellious aspect of Uranus is in full force and you, as a Scorpio, are all there for it but does it do you any good? Hell no, in fact, you feel miserable today.

That's why it's best if you get out of your own way and let your partner do what they do best: cheer you up. And this is exactly what they want to do, which is also one of the reasons you love this person so much.

So, shut up and get out of the way because there is someone in your life who values you and wants you to get over yourself.

During Moon square Uranus, you may feel irritable, but you're not alone, and if you let yourself go with the flow, you'll end up having a fantastic evening with your best love. Enjoy, don't deny it!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You don't like to admit to this, but today you are bored. You feel that if you admit to being bored, then it's because you are a boring person, and you don't want anyone to project that image onto you.

Nonetheless, you have a partner who finds you anything BUT boring and they are not happy with your dreary attitude today, which is why they will choose to play the role of the clown—for your benefit.

You never realized how far your romantic partner would go to make you smile, and today is going to have them at the top of their game.

Oh, you will be smiling by the end of this day, Pisces. In spite of yourself, you will be smiling and enjoying your life. Today puts you in touch with just how much your partner cares for your well-being. They stick with you through it all. How very, very nice.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.