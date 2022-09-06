The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Improve During The Moon Sextile Jupiter On September 7, 2022

Today is a very good day for friendships for three zodiac signs who see their relationships improve on September 7, 2022.

What we have today is a unique combination of celestial passages that play an important role in how we perceive our friends, and what they essentially mean to us.

On September 7, 2022, we will be hosting Moon sextile Jupiter, which gives us all we need to understand how friendship works in our life, and how truly important it is for us to have them.

We all have ten zillion acquaintances. Whether we've picked them up on Facebook or any of the number of social sites where this can happen but are any of these people actually our friends?

Come to think of it, no, they're just 'there' witnessing the stories of our lives for their entertainment pleasure. Funny how we became some stranger's entertainment, isn't it?

And yet, it's the truth and you know it. All the more reason to cherish the real people in one's life, and that's precisely what we're going to be doing today.

As time goes by, we come to realize that we do not have 50,000 friends, but a handful at best, and that handful is everything in the world to us.

This is a tough world to live in, and one of the only things that make all the toil worthwhile are the friends we come to hold on to as the years go by.

One good friend is worth everything, as they may potentially be there for our entire lifetime. Today is the day we reach out to that person or persons to show them how much we care.

These three zodiac signs will see their friendships improve during the Moon sextile Jupiter on September 7, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There is nothing you enjoy more than hanging out with a good friend, and the only thing that's actually stood in the way of this happening recently is that you've been so involved in your love life that you've neglected your besties, and today, it's time to get focused.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, you can rest assured that your love life is doing just fine and that it will survive if you walk out the door to enjoy a wonderful day out with your best pal. Why you haven't thought of this before is beyond you, but truly, nothing is threatened by this.

You are projecting neurosis onto your romantic partner by thinking they won't be able to handle the fact that you have someone else — a platonic, but cherished friend, whom you need to spend time with.

The truth is, all of this is in your head, so go out and have a good time with your buddy. You need it, they need it, and guess what your partner could use the time off. Ha!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may be known for your passionate love affairs and your powerful romances, but there's something missing in your life and that's the easy-going friendships that make life worth living for you.

You've spent a lot of time concentrating on the passion in your life, keeping it going, and making sure you and your partner are eye-to-eye on all things romantic but is this person your friend?

They might be, but they're not your friend in the way you like to think of the word, 'friend.'

You miss your old buddies, and there's one in particular whom you've stayed in contact with, but also pushed to the side. You didn't hold them off intentionally; you just put your focus on what you found to be more important at the time — your love life.

With your love life doing well, you are now moved by the thought of renewing your friendship with this old bud of yours. You crave the balance of having both friendships and lovers in your life and knowing you, you're already on top of that.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Friends have always come first in your life. They have never taken second place in romance, in fact, you treasure your friends much more than you could ever treasure a lover, which is also why you insist on being best friends with the people who end up as your romantic partners. Still, in all, that doesn't work as well as you'd like it to, as that kind of chemistry is either there, or it isn't.

Today, during Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll be ready to dive deeply into one of your friendships because this person just rocks your world.

They give you the feeling that you need nothing more than to spend time with them laughing, learning, and experiencing. This is what you want, Sagittarius. Lovers, for you, come and go, but friendships are what you are interested in, and today will put you in your element. You are lucky in friendship.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.