The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 4, 2022

If we were to give ourselves over to the rough day that is heading our way, we'd experience some very specific astrological traits in our own behavior, one of them being that we do not feel like anyone understands our very clear instructions today.

We are heavily influenced by Moon in Capricorn today, and this transit is backed up and supported by Moon sextile Saturn, which practically ensures that today is all about being perfectly clear and having no one understand our clarity.

The Capricorn Moon allows us to see that our efforts today are both excellent and precise; we are so on track for the success we want, but unfortunately, that success has people in the way, and those people are, well, crucial to getting things done.

The problem is that there is no momentum or action without these unhelpful helpers, and today is here for some signs to learn how to deal with this kind of stop-and-go routine.

We may even start to think that we are superior to everyone around us, which is not a good way to go about it; today is merely one that has hitches involved.

It's not a good day to start taking an attitude, but one where we need to understand that simply because we want and expect something to happen, it doesn't necessarily mean it will. We might even say that the Moon in Capricorn has a way of humbling us.

Which zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 4, 2022?

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If there's one thing you are sick and tired of, it's being taken advantage of or talked down to, and that's what you get in abundance today lots of people shrugging and looking at you as if you have no idea what you're doing.

What's super frustrating is that you know exactly what you're doing and you don't need opinions or help on the matter. With the Moon in Capricorn overhead, you're even better at what you do than at other times, which is why it's so infuriating when the people around you look at you as if this is your first day on Earth.

If things don't smooth out soon, you fear you'll explode all over them, as you are seriously NOT in the mood to be undermined, or second-guessed, and yet, that's all this day provides for you. What a drag!

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You like doing things by yourself, and that's a known fact. You are one of those people who subscribe to the idea of "if you want something done, then do it yourself." You are self-reliant and able, and you like it that way as this means you never have to turn to someone else to help you out.

Today, during Moon in Capricorn, you will need to reach out as this is one of those occasions where you DO need a helping hand, however, everyone who is available today thinks they know a better way of going about it, and honestly, that's not the plan.

You know what you need and yet, all you get from those you ask for help is alternate ideas — the kind that suits them and not you. Today makes you feel like it's Opposite Day. Maybe you should try asking them to do the opposite so that they can get it right by defying your wish. Ah, the irony. Thanks, Moon in Capricorn.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Nobody gets quite as uptight as you do when it comes to things like deadlines or goals, and today brings you a day where you can just about see the finish line you just need everyone on board to take it on home. And what do you get?

You get a boatload of people who have no idea what you're talking about, which is odd because it's their job to know exactly what you're talking about, being that this is work-related.

So, with the Moon in Capricorn helping you to understand the details of what needs to be done, while simultaneously making it so that nobody else understands what needs to be done, the entire day will go to waste.

What really bothers you the most about this day is that you could potentially 'do it all yourself' but you are not allowed to. ARGH! If only you were the boss — you'd show 'em how it's done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.