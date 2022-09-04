The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, September 5, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 04, 2022
For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 5, 2022.
RELATED: How Mercury Retrograde's Shadow Period Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Relationship Horoscope From August 22 - September 9, 2022
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, September 05, 2022:
Aries
Integrity is essential to love. When you are no longer in love with someone, it's just as important to tell them as when it is you find yourself in love with them. You manifest the type of relationship you want to have as you walk in your truth.
Taurus
Compromise is involved in every relationship, Taurus. You may not always agree or share the same interests, but you can learn to love someone by the art of meeting one another halfway.
Gemini
You can choose the healing you want for your heart. You can focus on the problem or you can choose to see the solutions. The vibration of love begins and ends with you.
Cancer
To love someone, there are times when you have to detach from expectations. You can't make someone be who you want them to be. You can only love them for who they are.
Leo
When you love someone, don't discard your discernment. You have to listen to your heart even if it tells you something that hurts. The truth is always there to help you understand what is real.
Virgo
How you love someone may have an impact on how they love you in return, but this does not always work out the way we hope. We can strive to give someone our whole heart, and if they aren't open to receiving it, that is not something you caused. It just happens that way at times.
Libra
Love without strings attached. You can't control a person's desires and sometimes it takes their leaving to see what they had in the past. An ex may begin to discover their real source of unhappiness was not you, but something within themselves.
Scorpio
Be thankful for all things, Scorpio. Start the day with a gratitude list and see how the entire world begins to open for you in a new way. You may be thrilled by how this little act changes your entire outlook in life.
Sagittarius
Even relationships need a vision and a purpose. You may not know what your couple's goal needs to be. You met for a reason, right? Explore what this may be for you and your partner.
Capricorn
It's time to stop thinking about an ex as it can hurt your future relationship. You don't want to compare someone to a person that broke your heart. Be fully present at the moment you have now.
Aquarius
You are loyal to the end, Aquarius, which is why you don't fall in love without thinking it over so seriously. You have a big decision you need to make. Do you let your feelings continue to grow or turn the other way?
Pisces
Kindness is not flirting, Pisces. Someone may see your gentle spirit as sending mixed signals. It can be hard, to be honest and say clearly you're not interested, but your truthfulness can spare their heart a lot of pain later from misplaced hope.
