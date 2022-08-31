Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 1, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for September 1, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, September 01, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Today, any potential weak spot you have may feel exposed, and when vulnerability strikes it is much easier to fall into old patterns. When you see the Devil tarot card, it's time to pay close attention to the things that seem to throw you off course so you can learn how to avoid them in the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

You are headed for a great day, Taurus. The Sun tarot card is a promising card that indicates how well you handle good and tough challenges in your life. In other words, for you, it's all about your perspective including how you decide to act when you feel a certain way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

When it comes to grit and determination few zodiac signs are as competent as you are. When a door closes you may be able to reopen it by being persistent. It's definitely an, "Ask and you shall receive" kind of day for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Focus on the day's troubles as it appears you will have a sudden event that could throw you off a little bit more than you imagined.

The Tower tarot card may be a warning that a catastrophe is pending, so leave a little bit of wiggle room in your schedule in case you need it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

It's not enough to trust your gut when you wish and hope for someone to affirm what it is that you are feeling.

You may need friends or people in your life to say that they see what you see. Your friends are what help you to feel like you're not alone in the world.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Are you fighting with someone, Virgo? The Emperor tarot card is a sign that you may be at odds with a friend or loved one.

Today, standing your ground is a necessity and if someone else doesn't like it, it may not phase you one bit.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

The betrayal of a friend is so hard to work through because not only did you misjudge a person you felt you could trust, you lost the closeness you depended on emotionally.

This may take time for you to overcome, even though you know in your heart why things went down the way that they did.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

You are an advocate of sorts for various people today. You are the voice of reason to a loved one to make sure a coworker gets a much-needed break and is not overloaded by work.

The day's work is cut out for you as you tend to everyone's needs, and by doing so, feel a great sense of achievement at the end of the day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Reset your priorities, Sagittarius. Every time you fall in love with someone you have to choose between spending time with them and doing something you like to do alone.

It's a tough call today for you because you aren't sure you are ready to compromise.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You see things for what they are and what you hope for them to become which is why you are striving for change in yourself and in others.

For today, the best way for you to make an impact is to work from the inside out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there, Aquarius. When you have an uphill climb it's so tempting to give up and quit especially when you wonder if there's any good in your efforts.

While there is never any guarantee that you will get exactly what you want, the journey teaches you enough to make the effort worthwhile for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Everything about you is special, Pisces so the way you approach problems is unique to you.

You may wonder if someone will try to get credit for what you do, but even if they are able to fool some people, they won't be able to pull the wool over everyone's eyes. People will see you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.