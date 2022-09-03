The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 4, 2022

Three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on September 4, 2022, and they are Aries, Leo and Capricorn. What makes this day so special?

The stars have heard our call, and they are now delivering to us the wondrous and powerful transits of Moon square Neptune and Moon trine Venus.

Basically, on September 4, 2022, if we are single and already interested in someone or currently involved in an already established relationship, we are destined to experience a very good day filled with love and kindness.

On September 4, 2022, the Moon will square Neptune which always comes through with good news, as it tends to work without an intuitive side.

Neptune helps us to stay positive. Leave the naysaying and bad attitude for another day; today is about hope, action, enthusiasm and positive results.

And with Moon trine Venus at play, we know that all of those positive results will be under the umbrella of love.

We will find new and interesting people to become involved with today as well as have the chance to work on relationships that need tweaking.

For couples that have been together for a long time, there will be a sense of newness coming your way today, and a refreshing new take on old topics.

Whether we are single or partnered, today brings us all an easygoing temperament and an ability to accept that all is not lost.

No hyped-up negativity going on today. Today is for the positive seekers, the ones who know that 'everything is going to be alright.'

Here is what is in store for the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love starting September 4, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's about time, you're probably thinking, as you believe you are totally at the front of the line when it comes to luck in love. You feel like you could use a bit of luck when it comes to your own love life, and you'll be pleased to know that Moon trine Venus has your back on this one, Aries.

Whether it's about finally bringing up that certain subject or simply getting something off your chest, you stand to enjoy whatever it is that you and your partner do today, as you'll find that you both do it with love and respect.

The Neptune influence works well with you, too, as it puts you in touch with what you call 'valuable' in your love life, and as it stands, you do value the person you're with, and this gives you hope for the future.

Today holds no hostility or resentment; you are free to love and free to receive love and it feels good.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You believe that you are entitled to the best love has to offer, and you'd be right, Leo because everyone is entitled to love and none of it should cause pain or heartbreak.

Today's transit, Moon trine Venus, lets you see past the old pains, and that is truly refreshing for you, as you've spent too much time going over what's wrong with your life, as opposed to focusing on what's great.

What's great in your life, Leo? Your romance, that's what's great in your life, and you may not have been feeling this for a while, but look around you. Open your eyes. You have a mate that adores you, and worships the ground you walk on...is that not good enough?

Today is for you to feel gratitude, as the Moon trine Venus brings you so much to work with. Accept that the person in your life is not running away, and while you're there, don't give them a reason to! Enjoy what you have and focus less on that which you don't have.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your situation is a little different. You are with someone whom you do not want to be with any longer. The love is gone, but there's no surprise here as both of you are quite conscious of this fact. What makes today so surprisingly good is that both you and your ex-partner are seen to be hopeful about a future away from each other.

That's right. You feel good about ending a romance, and right now, it's more about respect than it will ever be about romantic love, and the two of you have agreed to be at peace with each other.

This is your ironic version of 'lucky in love.' You are lucky so much as you are past the hard times of breaking up, and you are also lucky in the fact that even though you are no longer romantic partners, you are still friends.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.