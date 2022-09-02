The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 3, 2022

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on September 3, 2022.

Fate meets opportunity which benefits love because the Moon will be in harmony with Jupiter during the First Quarter Moon phase.

Together, these two celestial events help us to stay on track with our romantic relationships, while we plan for the future and get excited about what is to come.

Both of these transits work with Jupiter's lucky energy, and as we flow with the waxing First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, we feel powerful and positive.

We're not down in the dumps today, rather, we have hope, dreams and many creative ideas to look forward to. We see this time as one where we share those dreams with someone special.

Togetherness is a great part of today's general feeling, and if we are fortunate enough to have someone to share the goodness with, then consider ourselves to be blessed and reconciled; today is a very good day for love and romance.

Whenever we have a First Quarter Moon, we're looking at the concept of potential. We know that Moon is on its way to fullness, and in a way, we are like this Moon, as we, too, are on our way to what we feel will complete us.

We are just starting to sprout; we're no longer in seed form, and when it comes to love, this means that our relationships are starting to become whole. We experience today as security and safety.

We think of the person we are with as the person we are staying with. All is well during the Sagittarius First Quarter Moon trine Jupiter.

Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love starting September 3, 2022?

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

All you really needed was one good day like this one to give you the feeling that everything is alright with the world. Today's boost of love and security puts your relationship on the map, meaning, you didn't consider it to be real until this very day.

With the Sagittarius First Quarter Moon trine Jupiter as your guide, you will start to see the glass as First Quarter filled rather than First Quarter empty, and in a way, that's all you really wanted.

Just one thing to hang on to, to spare you from having to think that everything is just a waste of time.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Your relationship is 'that thing.' In this partnership, you see the future and it is bright. You are just about ready to hang up your dark cloak of negativity and get on with it. You feel safe and settled into the romance you've chosen and it's starting to feel 'real.' You like this feeling a lot, Aries, and you let yourself enjoy it, which is a total treat for you. See if you can keep the feeling going!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's not always that easy for you, even though you do come off as the epitome of confidence and ancient wisdom, at times. You struggle with trust and if you are to be totally honest with yourself, trust is your 'final frontier' so to speak.

You really just want to trust another person before you give your heart to them, and the person you've been involved with has truly shown you that they can indeed be trusted.

This is such a breath of fresh air for you, and you feel like maybe this is it maybe you can finally trust the person you are with. What's hopeful is that you have the Sagittarius First Quarter Moon trine Jupiter, on your side. THAT presents to both of you the path you need to take together, to experience what trust and love can really bring a person if they let it happen. During this set of transits, you will accept that the person you are with is the right one for you, and you will act accordingly.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are always open to the idea of things going right, even though you have that crazy skeptical side to you that oftentimes blows it before it even gets a chance. Well, today, during the Sagittarius First Quarter Moon trine Jupiter, you'll see nothing but hope and possibility, and when it comes to love, you'll be less scared to 'go for it' and more open to sharing your heart with another person.

You've seen love from both sides; being alone is just fine, but you're not there anymore you want to share, you want to be involved, you want to care.

Yes, Gemini, this set of transits makes you want to care about someone other than yourself, and that feels enticing and good.

You can't really lose on this day, as the stars are basically set up for your romantic success. This is potentially the kind of day that could change the rest of your life for the better. What will you do?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.