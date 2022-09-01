The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 2, 2022

We who are in relationships stand a fighting chance September 2, 2022, thanks to our Moon entering Sagittarius. With the Moon in Sagittarius, we are not content to just sit tight and wait for things to either get better or go their own way.

In fact, this new transit works to inspire thinking and is quite solution-oriented. Whenever we have anything to do with Sagittarius's energy, we have a situation that can be remedied or worked on with success.

We're also in the midst of a different kind of Jupiter energy, which generally supports Sagittarius transits, however, this one, Mercury opposition Jupiter, which lasts through all of September and into October, will set us up for a few relationship tests. It's all in the 'opposition' party; we can have success, but we'll have to endure certain kinds of 'stress tests' first.

During the Moon in Sagittarius, we are sure to pass those tests, however, that doesn't imply that they will be 'easy.' So, on September 2, 2022, we will see the promise of great improvement to come in our love relationships.

We just have to understand that today also starts the mechanism up, and what's meant by that is that today is the make-or-break day for 'trying' within the relationship. Some signs won't be able to handle this, while others will succeed with flying colors. Players, you're up.

Here is what astrology has to say about Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces zodiac signs, and what makes them the luckiest in love on September 2, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll be happy to know that today's tribulations are not only easy to pass but something you'll be able to do with your loved one for the purpose of being together for life. You no longer wish to play the field, and you're not interested in anything other than working on your relationship so that both parties feel secure and in good shape where the other person is concerned.

During Moon in Sagittarius, you'll both find out that you not only have many things in common but that you both have the desire to stick together and find solutions to any issues that may occur.

Just knowing that your partner wants to stick this one out as much as you do makes you feel at ease and secure in your choice. You picked someone who is not only smart, but they are realistic about their expectations in love and romance. Today provides you with several opportunities to get to know your person even better.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You always do well during Jupiter or Sagittarius events, and today, even though the Jupiter transit is a big negative, you'll be able to work it to your advantage. You and your loved one have finally figured each other out, and while some of it is disappointing, you both are mature enough to know that nobody's perfect and to expect or desire perfection is a setup for failure.

So, during the Moon in Sagittarius, you accept what you have and you do your best to improve on whatever it is that needs a touch-up.

You and your partner do not expect an unrealistic outcome, nor do you anticipate mediocrity; you are both very down-to-earth people who let each other off the hook, rather than fly off the handle and go in for the kill. Today brings your relationship a sense of balance and truth. You genuinely LIKE each other, and that stands for a lot.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You and your mate are about to plan for something special on this day, September 2, 2022, and with Moon in Sagittarius in the sky, it's probably going to be something super adventurous and exciting. This is the stuff that just makes your day; the idea of planning a getaway with the person you love is probably up there on your top ten things to do list.

What Moon in Sagittarius does to you is that it gives you something to look forward to, but only if you start the process. So, if you are feeling inspired and you need that 'thing' to look forward to, make use of the vibe today, as it is there to help you plan and arrange. Plus, if you're going to book tickets somewhere, do it now, before Mercury retrograde gets you, as it will, starting on September 9 and lasting through October 2. Have fun, make plans, and enjoy life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.