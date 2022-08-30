The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Mars in Gemini activates your internal passions, helping you rise up today with determination and optimism.

Mars recently moved into Gemini where it will be spending a rare seven months because of it is upcoming retrograde.

Mars in Gemini is highly motivated, excited, open for expansion, and will not succumb to any obstacles.

Today Mars in Gemini aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Aries bringing back into focus what you had previously not taken action on.

Jupiter in astrology is known as the planet of luck, it rules expansion and abundance and will quite simply make any part of your life bigger and better.

In Aries, it has been highly motivated to forge ahead with its dreams and to take action, yet that does not mean that you always chose to.

While in retrograde, the expansion that is taking place is inside of you.

With five planets currently retrograde it is no surprise that right now this is where much of the work is being focused, but it is also all for a bigger purpose.

As Mars in Gemini connects with retrograde Jupiter in Aries it is helping you understand why you did not take the previous opportunities that you did, and now can help formulate a plan forward with new and unconventional ideas.

This does not mean that you are going to want to jump into action today, even as much as Mars in Gemini is encouraging just, but it does mean that you are starting to plan and see new ways forward.

Before the Moon moves into Scorpio today it aligns with Venus in Leo giving loving and beneficial energy to your relationships.

This should give the day playful and harmonious energy supporting social gatherings or even quality time with that special someone.

The undercurrent of energy today will best be utilized by filling your day with what brings you joy.

Leo is a very playful sign while Scorpio is one that seeks deep emotional fulfillment.

Today that can be achieved by letting yourself focus on what you want to create more of in your life, not just long term but today.

This is the secret of joy; it cannot be pushed off for some later date once everything has fallen perfectly into place, but instead something that can be built upon each day.

Whatever it is that feels like it resonates with you today is something that you should embrace.

It could be a dinner party with friends, calling out of work and taking a drive into the mountains, or even just canceling plans and curling up at home with the newest book.

Joy is not just found in the moments of exotic vacations or expensive dates, but in the moments that you are able to create for yourself every day and this is precisely what it means to create whatever is most meaningful for your own heart.

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Wednesday, and here's what's happening for Scorpio, Leo, and Gemini on August 31, 2022.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have had a bit of a challenging time recently as the North Node in Taurus first aligned with Uranus at the beginning of the month and now Chiron in Aries. Healing is not always that fun, especially as a deep water sign it can often feel treacherous to do so. But the energy will lighten today with the influence of the Moon in your zodiac sign and Mars in Gemini energy. You do not always have to decide something at this moment.

Because you exist in extremes, it can feel like if something is not happening today then it will never happen. If you do not take steps to do something today, then you never will. But this is not how life works. The extremes in life seldom are accurate and instead come from your own need to find security.

Today the universe is asking you to hold off thinking that you need to take some sort of action, and basically take a break from your own head. Get out in life. Go for a walk, a drink with friends, or binge your favorite show; whatever will give you joy and also offer a break from overthinking about things. Trust that everything will always work out as it is meant to, whether because of or even in spite of whatever you do.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

After a period of reflection, today should bring some lighthearted energy for you to enjoy. There has been a big focus recently on your home and what that means to you. Likely there is a move in store along with possible career changes which can support your new growth. A romantic relationship, either the deepening of an existing one or a new one altogether is on the horizon as well. But none of that has to be accomplished today.

Instead, tune into that essential part of yourself that simply likes to have fun. To get your blood pumping and to feel like you are the leading role in your own life. Listen to your heart today for what it needs and try to fulfill it to the best of your ability. Like so many rights now, the changes that are occurring are within, which means that there is no point in forcing things to come together externally for you right now.

They will eventually, and all those risks and chances you have been considering will come into play, but at this moment, it is enough to simply remember how to play and enjoy life even if it feels like everything is changing. This actually creates new energy for all these changes to be based on in the future, because if you are not genuinely enjoying every moment, then there is no point in anything else.

3, Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars in your sign is really changing your energy and it will continue to do so for the remainder of the year. Mars is the planet of action, ambition, and passion. While in the zodiac sign of Gemini, is looking at different options to accomplish the same goals and to use communication as the tool of creation.

For you, it affects your sense of self, your personal lessons, and even dreams for the future. Look at how much you have changed over the year and how your priorities have shifted because of that.

You are not the same person that you were last year at this time, which also means your life should not be as well. It still may not be the time for much external action, but more than other signs, you might feel as if small movements are possible.

Today use this energy to incorporate newness into your life. Whether through trying something you have been considering or even following through on something that you have been wanting to do for some time. It does not have to be big, but it does have to feel like it is part of you finally taking the steps to not just leave your old self behind, but your old way of living.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.