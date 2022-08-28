The 3 Zodiac Signs Who End Their Long Distance Relationship During Moon Conjunct Mercury On August 29, 2022

If you've ever been in a long-distance relationship, then you've probably had to endure the judgment calls of friends and family, who have all decided 'en masse' that your relationship is fraudulent and not worth holding on to.

Nothing like 'other people' to show us how worthless our lives are, according to their set of standards. If we've come this far and we're able to say that, yes, we are in love with someone who is not in the vicinity and we are continuing on with them via phone or email, despite the lack of physical presence, then we are going to be subject to judgment.

It's just the way people are; they don't like what they don't understand, and long-distance relationships, for some reason, really bug certain people.

During Moon conjunct Mercury, we will see just how we rely upon proper communication to keep the fires in one such relationship.

The only problem here is that this transit gets us thinking a little too hard, and we might actually start to hear some of the noise created by all those judges out there who have decided long-distance relationships are for the birds.

If we listen, then we start to unravel, and before we know it, we passive-aggressively destroy our long-distance love affair.

These relationships are way too fragile to last, and once the seed of destruction is planted, it begins to grow. During the Moon conjunct Mercury, we will want more than talk. We will want physical presence and if we don't see a promise of it to come very soon, we will end it once and for all.

These three zodiac signs decide that it's better to end their long-distance relationship on Monday, August 29, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Ok, it's done. That easy. Today has you feeling no patience whatsoever for whatever is going on in your life, and having a long-distance love affair is absolutely at the top of the list for things that need to end pronto. It is done. You want a physical relationship, you want to show your mate off, and you want all the things that come with being in a relationship that is impossible to have when the person is a zillion miles away.

You gave it all you could and now you've come to realize that it's not going to work. During Moon conjunct Mercury, you'll come to the conclusion that you are over-communicating via phone with your loved one, and that it's just not worth the effort anymore.

You don't feel good about this, and you wish it could have had a different ending, but this is what you're working with. And now, it's time to put it to bed with the rest of your broken dreams. (OK, that last part was just dark humor ) Still, it's time to end it.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've come to the point where you now consider your long-distance relationship to be nothing more than distracting entertainment; it's fun, it's easy, and it's not there. It just exists in the ether, and honestly, you're tired of it.

You are someone who wants the real thing, and while you've given this relationship your all, you are now just starting to feel like it's just hopeless. It's not as though the two of you are at odds; you're not. You just aren't in the same room and the chances of that happening seem to be growing slimmer and slimmer by the day.

Transits like Moon conjunct Mercury exacerbate these kinds of thoughts, as they are there to broaden the mind and make us see other points of view. All you know is that the only POV you need is your own, and it's telling you that this long-distance relationship of yours is not bound for glory, but for the trash bin.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Nice while it lasted and now it's all over. That's your motto for the day, Scorpio, as you come to realize that your present relationship is going nowhere fast. You have done the thing you never wanted to do: you got involved with someone whom you are never with, and probably will never meet.

Hey, it happens, more than we could ever imagine, yet these kinds of relationships are not for everyone, and definitely not for the passionate personalities of Scorpio people.

Well, you've come to the end of the line, and this is because, during the Moon conjunct Mercury, you are very honest with yourself. Simply, this is not working for you, and while it may be working for them, that's just not good enough.

You care about this person and will gladly keep them as a friend, but the 'romance' has to end. And so, it shall, on August 29, 2022.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.