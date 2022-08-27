The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Trust No One During Venus Opposite Saturn On August 28 - 30, 2022

There are moments in a person's life when we simply do not trust anyone. We have our reasons for feeling this way, and generally, when this kind of sensitivity comes up, we don't feel the need to explain.

We just go with what our gut tells us, and if our instincts tell us that there's something untrustworthy about a certain person, then we stick with what we feel, no matter what they 'really' are about.

During Venus's opposition to Saturn, our sense of trust is put front and center, which implies that we'll have to make decisions with our own life depending on how we feel about others. Do we trust this person with our life? Is that even possible?

We've certainly thrown ourselves to the lions before, thinking they were just cuddly little kittens, and after being swallowed whole, we may start to believe that perhaps it's best to second guess certain people. And why not?

Venus opposition Saturn puts the focus on loved ones, so the distrust we feel isn't about total strangers or co-workers. Nope, this one goes out to the people we NEED to trust, and this transit will stir up emotions that may lead to us feeling like there's something wrong with this picture. Just because a person is a loved one does not automatically make them a perfect and trustworthy person.

This week highlights this feeling, and for some of us, Venus's opposition to Saturn brings out everything we suspect to be true. Trust is not a part of the plan, this week, signs.

These three zodiac signs trust no one during Venus opposite Saturn, and when August 28 - 30, 2022 arrives, their guards go up more than usual.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

On August 28, 2022, you are going to have a revelation: you cannot stand the people you live with. While that might not be 'new' news, it's going to hit you that you only have just so much patience before you blow, and blow you will. You feel like every minute spent with these people is one where you take a chance on your life. This mob of delinquents does nothing but put your life in peril, and you are over it.

They are immature human beings who cannot fathom what it's like to take responsibility, and personally, you're too old for this even if you're a kid! You wouldn't trust that any of them would be able to get your mail out of the mailbox correctly, let alone pay the rent on time.

You are now facing your own self in the mirror and you've come to realize that it's time for you to get out of their lives, and not the other way around. It's up to you to remove yourself from the mess these people make, nonstop.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Venus opposition Saturn puts you in the position of stating what's wrong with the people whom you are accusing of wrongdoing. You are firm with your words and straight to the point; you don't trust them and you want it known. Will this change anything? Probably not, but at least you will be able to know that you're aware of what's going on and that nobody can pull a fast one on you.

Your lack of faith in others is what you are going on, and it feels right. You'll be accused of being too aggressive or shut down for 'not trusting people' but you'll just laugh their judgment off, as only you know what's right for you. Once you've crossed the line by coming out with your truth and your accusation, then there's no going back. Your people will either have to step up and improve their status, or they'll have to walk away with their tails between their legs.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Trust is the last thing in the world that you have for anybody, and that means ANYBODY. You don't trust your closest allies, and you trust your co-workers even less. But Venus's opposition Saturn shines the light on your own romantic situation, and while you love your person and feel that they are a good person, you don't trust them.

Not with your secrets, no. Not with your emotions, no. Sure, they'll come through with the big stuff if put to the test, but the small stuff? Nah, nope, not happening. You love someone who is basically a good person who lives so in their own world that they actually can't be trusted. They are way too distracted by their own universe to even consider yours. Sure, they'll take out the garbage and pay the bills on time, but show you affection, or surprise you with loving gifts? Not this person. Never going to happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.