The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Alone During Moon Trine Pluto On August 28, 2022

Let's face it, being human is hard. We don't find it that easy to simply 'be' at times, and whether we call it depression, exhaustion, or just plain ol' 'being human' we know one thing; we need to be alone when we're like this.

Whoever said that we should never be alone when we're down clearly doesn't understand the situation. During the Moon trine Pluto, we have a situation, for sure.

This transit takes a little piece out of everyone, but certain zodiac signs will feel it more profoundly than others.

There's wisdom in the desire to be alone, and it's not just about personal revelation. It's about knowing that we'd be best off away from people as we don't want to accidentally act out and take anybody down with us.

Misery may enjoy company, but not all the time, and certainly not during Moon trine Pluto. There's a positive side to all of this and that is, through privacy and introspection, we can figure out what's wrong with us and act on it. We need this time to slink into the tar pits, so to speak.

Moon trine Pluto stirs up our imaginations as well and knowing Pluto as we do, that probably leads to dark thoughts and depressing ideas. We don't necessarily take ourselves too seriously during this transit, but we do require space.

Today begs for silence and retreat and for those of us who really need this, it's best to listen to our hearts and do the right thing by ourselves, which, in this case, is to find time alone to think, live, and grow.

These three zodiac signs value their me-time and that's why they want to be alone during the Moon trine Pluto transit on August 28, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are no stranger to being alone, as it is a requirement in your life if you are to stay sane and capable. During Moon trine Pluto, you may entertain some darker thoughts, but those thoughts are yours and no one else's and you figure, if you're going to indulge in them, you might as well keep to yourself.

And, you'd be right in doing so, as this time by yourself will be beneficial to your health as it always is. Because you are a fairly visible person, you may strike an alarm in some of the people you know who can't get with the idea of running away to be alone. Ah well, that's the way they are, so who are you to be too concerned? You know what you need to do, and honestly, you don't really care about who tries to intervene. You need to be alone during the Moon trine Pluto for you, not for them.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Between being overworked and always present for your loved one, you just feel like you need a break. You don't want to take it too far; you just need to be alone. It's not personal and you mean no harm to others when you tell them that you just have to get the heck out of here, but that's what you're about today: getting the heck out.

You may have to explain to your partner that it's not about them, so they don't freak out and take it the wrong way, but this kind of explaining is part of what drains you, as well. You just don't want to be asked another question. You don't want to have to rely on another person today, and you really don't want to be grilled for answers. All you want is to be alone. You're not suicidal, nor are you even depressed! You're just pooped. You need a freakin' massage and maybe this would be the day to schedule yourself one.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's a good reason why Moon trine Pluto makes you want to be alone and that's because you feel like you've blown your last fuse. When you blow, you go hard, and you've basically spent all of your energy telling people off over the last few weeks. All that intensity and anger, and what has it gotten you? Angst, fear, depression.

This week would really be best if you just pulled back and did yourself the favor of remaining alone, at least for a little while. You are clearly not being heard by your friends, and you're tired of shouting, whether literally or emotionally. Take the day off, and make it a week if you need. You need to get back in touch with the magnificent creature that you are. You've done yourself such a disservice by acting the role of the pushy, bossy beast. Stop being so tough on everyone, and start being kind to yourself more.

