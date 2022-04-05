50 Best Songs About Loneliness & Being Alone For When You're Feeling Lonely

Loneliness can sometimes feel like the unwanted neighbor that always pokes their head over the hedges to see what's going on. Even when you're surrounded by your favorite people, there can be an overwhelming sensation of not feeling a part of the group.

You may even feel as though being around everyone does not complete you. And judging by the lyrics in the songs about loneliness below, the people who wrote this music have felt like this, too.

These songs about loneliness will really help you get in touch with those sensations and move through them. Because if you have ever experienced this feeling, you're not alone.

Being alone doesn't always mean that you have no friends or family to be around. In fact, you're probably experiencing emotional or mental loneliness because you feel misunderstood. Maybe you don't think your voice is heard through the circumstance you're facing.

The point is, we've all felt this way before.

You may be experiencing loneliness because you lost someone who made you feel a part of the crowd and allowed you to express yourself. Maybe the group you associate with doesn't seem to be reciprocating your desire for inclusion.

Sometimes it's hard to put into words what you're feeling, and you don't always want to talk about it in first person. That's why music is a saving grace.

Music can help you map out your feelings and emotions, and allows you to express those sentiments without having to find the courage to speak about them. Finding the perfect song that shares exactly what you may be experiencing can be a major help when the loneliness feels overwhelming.

Every single one of your favorite artists has written beautiful songs about feeling lonely. Take a look below so you can feel a little less alone.

100 Best Songs About Loneliness

1. "Solo Dolo (Nightmare)" by Kid Cudi

Sometimes there's a kind of comfort in being lonely even when you know it's not healthy to spend too much time alone.

2. "Lonely" by NAV

NAV tries to influence someone to do drugs with him to help him feel less lonely.

3. "Lonely" by Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus describes the feeling of having people around you but still feeling detached and alone.

4. "Lonely Life" by Anna of the North

Loneliness is all-consuming, especially in those first few moments after a breakup.

5. "I Get Lonely Too" by Drake

If you're lonely because you're missing someone, chances are that person is feeling it too.

6. "Scared To Be Lonely" by Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

Sometimes people stay in stale relationships because of a fear of loneliness, which leads to its own kind of loneliness.

7. "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers

When the person you love is away from home, it can feel like your whole world goes dark.

8. "Astronaut" by Simple Plan

This throwback from Simple Plan describes how when you're lonely, it often feels like you're in a space where no one can here you.

9. "Everybody's Got Somebody But Me" by Hunter Hayes feat. Jason Mraz

When you want a partner in life but don't have one, it's extra painful to see all the people around you who do have what you want.

10. "So Lonely" by The Police

When you're lonely, it's the only thing you can think about.

11. "Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely" by The Backstreet Boys

There is no loneliness quite like that of losing a loved one and knowing you won't be able to be with or talk to them again.

12. "Eleanor Rigby" by The Beatles

The Beatles question why, when there are so many lonely people, they can't find each other and lessen the feelings of loneliness.

13. "Better To Be Lonely" by Alex Lustig feat. Makk Mikkael

Sometimes, being alone is better for you than being in a relationship that doesn't serve you.

14. "Solo" by Frank Ocean

While being alone and being lonely are two different things, sometimes it's hard to tell which side of the line you're on.

15. "Alone" by Heart

Once you've met someone you don't want to live without, their absence can bring on a loneliness you've never felt before.

16. "3am" by Halsey

Feelings of loneliness become strongest when you go home alone at night.

17. "Still Breathing" by Green Day

You can fight the feeling of loneliness and learn to be OK with being alone.

18. "Hero" by Mariah Carey

When it feels like you're taking on the world alone, know that you have the strength to persevere.

19. "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" by Whitney Houston

When you're busy during the day, it's easy to push aside feelings of loneliness. But as Whitney Houston sings here, it's once you settle in at night when you think about wanting to be with someone.

20. "Heartbreak Hotel" by Elvis Presley

When you're heartbroken, it's easy to wallow in your loneliness.

21. "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" by Green Day

Green Day does a great job of conjuring up an image of what loneliness feels like.

22. "Leave Me Alone (I’m Lonely)" by P!nk

Sometimes you need to feel lonely to appreciate who you have in your life.

23. "Beautiful" by Eminem

Even when you're at your loneliest you still have to try to have hope for the future.

24. "Lonely" by Akon

Regret often causes loneliness.

25. "Tired Of Being Alone" by Al Green

Loneliness is exhausting.

26. "Lonely Avenue" by Ray Charles

There's no comfort in loneliness.

27. "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" by Hank Williams

There are many metaphors the describe the feeling of loneliness.

28. "Only The Lonely" by The Motels

Success can surprisingly lead to loneliness.

29. "All By Myself" by Eric Carmen

Sometimes being alone is OK, but there's a point where you realize you need to feel a connection with others.

30. "Another Lonely Night" by Adam Lambert

Loneliness is often strongest at night.

31. "Dancing With Myself" by Billy Idol

Even with all of the attention in the world, it's still possible to feel lonely when it's the attention of someone specific that you're longing for.

32. "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake

Loneliness isn't so bad when it's all you're used to.

33. "The Lonely" by Christina Perri

You can physically feel loneliness.

34. "Lonely Boy" by Andrew Gold

Loneliness seems to follow you throughout your life.

35. "Blue Moon" by Beck

When you've spend enough time feeling lonely, anyone's company can be comforting.

36. "Angel" by Aerosmith

Post-breakup loneliness is like nothing else.

37. "Nothing Compares 2U" by Sinéad O'Connor

Losing someone you love brings on loneliness that nothing except that person can fill.

38. "Black Orchid" by Blue October

If feelings of loneliness are causing suicidal thoughts or ideation, speak with someone today.

39. "Carousel" by blink-182

Reminiscing on the past can sometimes cause feelings of loneliness.

40. "Drowning Shadows" by Sam Smith

It's tempting to go out just to find a warm body when you're feeling lonely, but that doesn't always heal the deeper issue.

41. "Happy Little Pill" by Troye Sivan

Depression leads to loneliness even when there are others around you.

42. "Another Rainy Night" by Queensryche

Long-distance relationships can lead to loneliness.

43. "Alone Again" by Dokken

It's painful to lose someone you love.

44. "Bill Murray" by Phantogram

Sometimes it's hard to pinpoint what you're feeling.

45. "How Do You Get That Lonely" by Blaine Larsen

Blaine Larsen questions what could make a person so lonely that they die by suicide, especially someone who is just 18.

46. "Goodbye to Love" by The Carpenters

Sometimes it feels easier to deal with loneliness than to risk going through another breakup.

47. "How To Fight Loneliness" by Wilco

Many people go throughout their days hiding how lonely they really are.

48. "Tea For One" by Led Zeppelin

Time drags on when you're lonely.

49. "Black Roses Red" by Alana Grace

Sometimes it just takes getting over a fear of love to conquer feelings of loneliness.

50. "Modern Loneliness" by Lauv

Modern loneliness is the feeling of being lonely despite being constantly connected to others.

You may be spending more time by yourself than ever before. This might be difficult for you, and could be contributing to your feelings of isolation and loneliness.

If you're feeling like you need to speak with someone, please reach out to someone.

You're not alone; you should never have to feel that way. Right now is the time to take care of yourself — physically, mentally, and emotionally. Eat healthy foods, drink plenty of water, and get lots of rest.

More importantly, if you don't feel like there's anyone to talk to you, give the Crisis Text Line a chance to alleviate some of those overwhelming sensations, for any reason.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, and love, and relationships.