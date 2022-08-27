The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes, August 29 - September 4, 2022

What we are looking at this week in terms of 'how good it's going to be' is going to depend on how we communicate our needs to the people who we desperately need to understand us.

This week will have three zodiac signs needing to get something done; it's all doable and possible, but the entirety of it falls on the ability to say what we mean and mean what we say.

Communication is key this week, and it's what makes or breaks our very important plans.

We have Moon conjunct Mercury, which may make us feel like we're being pressured to come up with an answer, and while we may not feel ready to give that answer, we have to consider that this week is all about 'time is of the essence.'

We need to act now, which means we need to clear our minds of unnecessary thoughts so that we can work with the pressure and do ourselves a favor in the process.

There will be the tendency this week to witness brutal words in action; there are people in our lives who say the most awful things imaginable, simply because they feel privileged enough to spout as they do. We need to stay on keel and well balanced so that we don't become part of the drama that transits like Saturn in Aquarius or Moon in Scorpio bring about.

There will be plenty of highly dramatic scenarios for us to deal with, but our best bet is to stay strong, focus on what is right, and do the right thing.

Which three zodiac signs will have great weekly horoscopes the week of August 29 - September 4, 2022?

If you're a Gemini, Sagittarius or Aquarius, you'll want to learn more.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Weeks like this one come and go, and sometimes you love them and sometimes you just can't stand the wheelings and deal of it all. This week has you loving life and flowing with all of the transits that pass you by, and with Moon conjunction Mercury as your main source of energy this week, you'll be getting a lot done. And honestly, that's what you've been needing: a sense of purpose and a way of seeing things through to completion.

You are tired of hearing your own voice, as you are tired of complaining. This is a week of action and getting your point across. Good thing is, you can. You have the gift to gab, as they say, and for the first time in weeks, you won't be putting your foot in your mouth. Get things done, Gemini! Go, accomplish all that you have on your agenda!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What's great about you, Sag, is that when you feel the pressure, you simply do your own thing and you don't let it get to you. This week brings that aspect of your personality to the forefront. While you can suffer from anxiety just the same as anyone else can, you are also able to literally shut off the excess and concentrate on what is good, true, easy, and pure. This week seems to have a mind of its own; you see this and you act according to what your heart tells you.

If you need to ignore certain people, deadlines, or pressures, then that's just the way it's going to be. You do not let life dictate what you'll be doing with your own time. As life always seems to get its way, during this week, you will take the ball into your own hands and do things your way. The war may be raging at your door, and all you will say is, "Is someone there?"

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week brings you the feeling of being the authority. Rarely do you care about 'being the one in charge' as you'd prefer to just go with the flow, but time has been teaching you a lesson, and that is that you need to take control of your own life. You've been going through some very demanding times recently, and the more that is demanded of you, the more you feel like you'd like to control those demands, rather than fall at the feet of them.

You have learned your lesson, and now you have decided that YOU are the boss. You take commands from YOU. You make decisions for YOU. You are finally removing the middle man from your decision-making as you've come to realize that you are the most important player in your own life. Strength and honor, Aquarius, all the way. Stay strong.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.