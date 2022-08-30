The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 30, 2022
For Wednesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 31, 2022.
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Aries
When it comes to love, you adore spontaneity, but something about predictability seems to attract your attention today.
A little bit of both is your sweet spot, when it comes to love and how you express yourself in a relationship.
Taurus
The question, "Why are you still single?" from well-intended parents or grandparents may be the rub that bothers you the most today.
You may understand why people would ask, but it can cause you to feel slightly disrespected, too. Today, you may wish to avoid the topic of your relationship status altogether, which can mean sending a loved one to voice mail to chat another day.
Gemini
Today, you may want to avoid pushing too hard on a subject and trying to get someone to open up to you before they feel ready.
Instead, just being a listening ear and giving a relationship time to grow is the better choice.
Cancer
A late birthday gift or a missed opportunity to dote on a loved one can still be on your mind today.
Consider showing your appreciation and love with a homemade gift or by making plans for the weekend together by doing something you both have looked
Leo
Instability in a relationship can leave you feeling uncertain about the future, Leo, but relationships grow and develop with time.
A necessary change in your relationship can be a sign of maturity bringing freshness to your love life.
Virgo
Letting go of what you perceive to be a lost relationship is never easy, Virgo. It can take time to recover from the idea of what you could have had.
However, you may discover that your heart was spared unnecessary pain because a person decided to exit your life.
Libra
An unexpected friendship can be a gift of love that you didn't know you needed.
The love of a new friend can change you because you learn so much from their unique perspective and give you so much hope and healing.
Scorpio
A lover is putting you up on a pedestal, Scorpio. A part of your personality is being held close to their heart like a special treasure.
Cherish these moments, as they help bring you closer and strengthen your love bond in so many amazing ways.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, you see through someone's actions and despite their desire to hide how they feel from you, you can tell.
You both may be falling in love and it's growing stronger each day that you spend time together.
Capricorn
Capricorn, someone is hiding a secret crush from you and they aren't ready to reveal how they feel.
They may be showing signs of their growing interest in text and on social media. You may feel as though you're playing a game of cat and mouse, but their heart can't hide for too much longer.
Aquarius
You learn to love others as you also learn to love yourself. It can be hard to feel as though self-love is the underlying solution to your heart's sadness; however, the healing that you need comes from within.
When you are feeling stronger about the hurts you've experienced in love, you'll be in a much better place to give of yourself without conditions.
Pisces
Love can be found in the little details. Today, it's all about what is done and not what is said.
When a person's words and actions don't match, you feel disappointed but it's also a wonderful way for you to know who you are with and why you may not want to invest too much more of your time in the future.
