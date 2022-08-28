The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, August 29, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 29, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Libra, and the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, August 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's Libra Moon brings attention to your partnership sector and with the Moon joining forces with Mercury, you are gifted with a golden opportunity to have a heart-to-heart conversation to clear the air of any bad energy.

Life can be stressful at times and a good friend who listens and helps you to process your feelings can be so helpful at this time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With Mercury collaborating with the Moon today you may find doing small chores and mundane errands therapeutic to a certain degree.

As you work on various chores and activities, your mind may come up with all sorts of ideas for problems that need solving. You may even come up with a shortcut or a solution to a time-consuming process that has been causing you grief and a lot of frustration.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With the Sun in Virgo, you may find yourself constantly being put in a position where you have to speak with a boss about various problems lately.

However, today's Moon and Mercury can help you to reconnect with your big why. Your passion may feel restored where it was lost in the work that you do due to the stress and pressure you've been under this month.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today is a good day for team meetings and requesting feedback from others on how to improve situations at work.

It's always nice to hear from others what can be done in a different way to make projects run more efficiently.

You may find it helpful to hear what others are thinking instead of trying to guess based on observing others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you have important paperwork that needs to be signed, you may also struggle with self-doubt and wonder whether or not you ought to hold off until later.

This can be a tough time of the decision, especially while the Moon and Mercury are in your sector of communication. Due your due diligence and be sure to double-check the fine print and ask any questions you have before finalizing a contract today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As they say, you need to spend money to make money, and if you have been thinking about starting your own business today is wonderful for putting your business plan on paper.

You can start to strategize and think of what your future organization will look and be like. If you have not narrowed your niche down, you may come up with a few lucrative ideas while the Moon is in Libra, your money sector.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When the Moon is in your sign and it is also speaking so closely with Mercury, your mind may go into overdrive thinking of ideas and things you would like to try for the future.

You could venture into worry mode if you're not careful. You may want to keep a journal handy or a voice recorder nearby to gather your thoughts when they come in.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

An ex or someone from your past could be thinking so much about you that they can't resist reaching out to say hello and try to pick up where the relationship left off. This can be a confusing time but also a moment of healing for you. If you have been needing closure, perhaps today you will find it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you love to take a spontaneous trip to see someone you haven't visited in a while today may be ideal for hopping in a car and going for a drive to see a friend. This day is perfect for reconnecting with old companions that you love but don't get to catch up with often enough.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A few things may need to be addressed in the workplace today. Pay close attention to the timely submission of documents and various emails that need to be submitted.

Don't wait too long or procrastinate as it can later hurt your progress and cause you to fall behind on work and. your deadlines.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may be a bit philosophical and melancholy while the Moon is in your sector of education. Use free time to research topics you're interested in.

If you love learning a little bit about relationship psychology or enjoy self-help topics, it's the perfect day to work on areas of your life that you'd like to improve.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today is a great day for organizing important things and putting them down on paper. If you have been planning to work on wills, financial investment planning, or things that involve the security and legacy of your family, today is a good day for focusing on these things or scheduling an appointment with yourself this week to get papers notarized and completed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.