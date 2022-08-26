The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, August 27, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 27, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday.

Check out what the stars, the New Moon in Virgo, and the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Everything in your life is pointing towards growth, Aries. The New Moon in Virgo is a great time to start getting more organized and start planning for your future.

There are a few areas in your life you've outgrown, and now it's time for you to finish your projects so you can move on to the next stage of your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Compromise can feel like you are getting the short end of the stick, but it can also be the quickest path toward peace and happiness.

Today, partnerships require that people come together to agree in some way. While not everyone may be on the same page at first, finding common ground can be a great place to start.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

How you present your ideas to others matters, Gemini, so it is much better for you if you put a plan into place.

You may need to ensure that your thoughts are presented in a way that is simple for others to grasp. A presentation will run more smoothly with visual aids today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The shortest distance between two points is a straight line, and you may find it easier to get your point across when you are clear and direct. Today, don't mince words.

Be honest and forthright to earn the respect you seek.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a great day for balancing your budget and putting together a new financial plan for the end of the year.

If you don't use anything specific to help you to know what your money needs are consider downloading and testing out an app or using another form to organize yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today you have a golden opportunity to put a major dent in the work you want to accomplish for yourself.

With the Moon and Sun in your sign, it's the perfect time to set a new goal and begin a routine that helps you to get where you hope to be before next year's birthday.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have a new perspective on life right now and it's easier for you to see things for what they are and not what you want them to be.

You may find it much easier to see the past and address problems you could not before. You are much braver and courageous. Your inner strength is what will pull you through.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When was the last time you got together with your friends to just hang out and have fun? Today, it's time to make your social life a more consistent part of your routine.

The last two years provided many disruptions to what you had experienced as normal, but now you can begin to reconnect to what you enjoy doing and have your friendships with you to make memories.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A schedule change may be coming up, and if you need to require time off from work in advance, now is a good time to put in your request.

Planning ahead before the holiday is advisable as time flies by quickly, and before you know it the new year is here.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's hard to put into words what you truly believe, but there are certain times when it is necessary. Today, you may find yourself in a conversation that ventures into areas like politics, philosophy, and even religion.

Being certain of what you think or don't think will be important for you, especially if you're uncomfortable with these topics in conversation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's important to know what your assets are and how you can use them to their greatest capacity.

Today, take an inventory of your belongings and if you have important papers that have not been scanned and put them somewhere safe in the event of an emergency, plan to have those things done in the near future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Who truly believes in you is not always crystal clear, but today's New Moon in Virgo will make it much easier to see what people think of you and why.

You may be surprised to find out you have a true fan in your life who sees you in the most positive light.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.