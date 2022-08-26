The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Saturday, August 27, 2022

If there's anything that's going to bring us down today, it's the idea that we can't stay cool or keep our tempers under wraps. Today is a total test for those of us who tend to overdo when we get angry.

With Sun square Mars influencing us at the same time as Moon square Mars, we can basically know in our hearts that today belongs to hostility and aggression. But before we express that anger, we will sit and stew in it for as long as we need.

What's worse is that all of our outwardly aggressive acts will feel justified to us as if we simply cannot see anything unless it's set on fire. Nothing is respected today, and many of us won't be able to rest easy, even after we've brought the entire world down with us.

We'll want more hostility, more tension, and more threat. We are truly menacing today, and this cosmic attitude will show in our leaders and in the behavior of politicians.

And just in case we thought there might be a rest stop in all of this, we'd be wrong because we also have Venus square Uranus, which might make it all the more personal, especially if we take our boiling-mad moods into our love lives.

If possible, stay away from your loved ones. Today might be the stuff that novels are made of, but try to keep your bad attitudes in check, if possible.

Read on to find how why today brings rough horoscopes for the following three zodiac signs on August 27, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You try and try, Aries, and every time you think you've advanced into the person you want to become, you tend to find some situation that will put you back ten steps.

That's today, and with Sun square Mars egging you on, you won't be able to 'walk the middle path'. Instead, you'll be walking all over everyone else's path, insisting they agree with you, that they do things your way, and that they are the way they are because they are naturally inferior. You are one hundred percent obnoxious today and yet, you're the only one who doesn't see it that way.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

You pity the world for its inability to be as brilliant as you, and if they don't catch up, you'll simply stand in judgment and declare that they are all morons. Today is the day where you show your worst side to everyone you know, and once they see you in this *light* they'll never be able to unsee it. You may want to think this one out, Aries.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been known to turn on a dime, meaning, your Gemini nature is duality, and so it is expected of you to either not be able to make up your mind or to change your mind midstream. Today, during Sun square Mars, you will do such a thing and it will happen because you suddenly realize that you want nothing to do with whatever it is you've gotten yourself involved in.

And, when you want out, you feel like an animal in a cage; you will claw your way if need be. You are perfectly fine with the idea of changing your mind; what you're not fine with is the reaction to your change by other people. It seems you've really upset something by simply wanting to back out.

Today lets you know how other people's opinions can really take hold of a person, letting them believe what they say is true. For you, the only truth you know is the one you experience. You'll be changing your tune on something today because it makes sense for you to go in that direction.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Ordinarily, Virgo transits tend to inspire you or put you on the right track. You will experience similar results today, however, there will be an aggressive side to everything, and you might just end up feeling daring. You might just challenge another person to a duel of intellects because you think humiliating them would be a fun thing to do, and you are so sure of yourself that you don't even consider the idea that you are the one who may end up humiliated.

This is where Sun square Mars gives you the hint: stay back and step down. Of course, you'll ignore this, as it will come up as a gut feeling — the kind you've learned to ignore...for some reason. Today makes you think you're this genius who goes around town provoking people into arguments that you believe you'll always win. This is absurd behavior, and sooner or later, it's going to take you down.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.