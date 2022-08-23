The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Life seems to suddenly slow down overnight as Uranus turns retrograde in Taurus, making it the fifth planet to do this summer. This retrograde event may cause you to reflect and think on some major issues in your life.

Uranus retrograde occurs annually for approximately one hundred and fifty-five days. You are called to reflect on changes and opportunities before moving ahead.

Uranus is the rebel of the solar system and the planet that rules unexpected changes and surprise events.

In Taurus, it has asked you to reflect on the foundations and structures of your life, upending aspects of your career, personal matters, and even romantic relationships.

No matter how challenging it has been, Uranus in Taurus is always for the better.

It will always bring about greater stability, even if it means destroying everything in the process so that there is space to rebuild.

Uranus slowed down yesterday to prepare to turn retrograde today, which means it's operating under its strongest influence.

This translates to today being incredibly important to simply release how you think the day will go and instead observe what seems to organically come up.

Uranus is the fifth planet in recent weeks to turn retrograde, which happens only about four percent of the time; once Mercury turns retrograde at the beginning of September, that will make six which occurs less than one percent of the time.

This is an infrequent event which means that as much as you may want to move ahead with plans and start taking action, the universe will be hitting the pause button significantly.

Things will start picking up once planets start turning directly in October. Still, it is important to remember that Uranus plays the long game, with its retrograde lasting until the end of January 2023.

During the energy shift today, pay attention to what seems like a reality check, what it feels like you are suddenly seeing clearly and do not be afraid to rebel even against your own rules.

You are invited during this time to be able to make the changes that you have been seeking but what you will first discover is that there is work to be done within yourself.

That is what the purpose of today and this retrograde is so that you can reflect on what has felt restricting or limiting so that as the astrology continues this year, you will be able to take action to create greater long-term stability within your life.

Just because Uranus and multiple other planets are retrograde right now does not mean that things will not still be moving but only that you might be able to notice more around you, paying attention to the subtle shifts within the universe so that this time there is no way what is meant for you could miss you.

On Wednesday, here are the three zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes on August 24, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This begins an incredibly powerful time for you as Uranus turns retrograde, allowing you to see things you previously missed. Right now, you should focus on how to live a more authentic life. Part of this has been learning what this event means for you as you have encountered changes and events throughout the past couple of years that have changed your perspective. Hopefully, when you reflect on who you truly are, you have a better sense and idea of what that means.

Of course, there will always be parts that change or evolve, but underneath that is your core, the part of you that is your truth no matter what else may occur.

The more you can embrace this core of truth within you, the more you will be able to see what is in alignment with it and what is not. When you do this, taking on changes or even incorporating different ways to improve situations will come more naturally. The thought here is that this part of your life is not a race but an adventure to create a life that truly fulfills your soul.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon shifts into your sign today as Uranus makes its big move into retrograde motion. This puts you in touch with your deepest feelings about life, yourself, your dreams, and likely even things that have occurred in the past. During this phase, you will be called to reflect on your choices and decisions that you still feel like you are carrying.

This may be because now that you have grown, you would choose differently or perhaps it is how those choices have affected the rest of your life.

There is no way to truly escape how you feel, so eventually, you need to slow down and allow yourself to feel everything. The good news is that by doing so, you will be able to start making decisions that support not just the life you want to live but also how you want to feel.

First, though, there will be some honest moments with yourself about your feelings. Even if it feels like you are returning a bit, let yourself engage with this dance as life is truly a spiral. Often it is just a matter of returning to something from the past so that you can gain a better understanding.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Uranus retrograde in Taurus highlights aspects in your romantic life that also influence changes and growth in other areas. Uranus is the rebel, the planet that always brings up something unexpected. Taurus, it highlights these themes in your relationships and even in your relationship history.

As this begins today, it may bring some sudden realizations about your feelings.

This may bring sudden closure or clarity involving past romantic decisions or even where you would like this part of your life to progress. Right now, it is your chance to slow down, tune into your feelings, and give yourself the time you need to decide where to go.

Instead of trying to make things happen, focus on how you want to feel and what most would align with you. There is nothing that you should feel pressured to do other than to honor your happiness and joy. The more that you find peace and clarity over what has happened, the more that those very same qualities will arrive to help direct your path forward.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.