The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Thursday, August 24, 2022

With our Moon in Leo, we should be feeling pretty powerful today, and one of the ways that power makes itself known is in how we treat and approach our loved ones on Thursday, August 24, 2022.

With the helping hand of the Moon sextile Mercury, we are sure to be able to convey our deepest feeling of love to the person who means the most to us, and because the Moon in the zodiac sign of Leo influences everyone, our partner or date or mate or spouse will be very open to us; they will reciprocate our feelings and all will be well in our worlds.

The Moon in Leo makes us feel good about ourselves as well, and when we feel confident about who we are, we feel clearer about our intentions, especially if our goal is to show someone how much we love them.

The sky's the limit today and we'll be providing more than love and affection; we will spend money and buy gifts as well. Today brings the celebration of love that has no reason for celebration. It's just there, and so are we for all of it.

It's easy to love someone on this day, and if we're not stubborn or resistant to what our hearts are telling us, we may just shock ourselves with our own behavior.

Who knew we had that much love inside ourselves, and even more: Who knew we could share that love to such a degree? Intimacy and affection rule on this day, so prepare yourselves for the ultimate human experience in love and romance if you are that lucky.

Here is which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on Thursday, August 24, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

During the Moon in Leo, you feel inspired and strong. You want to show the person you love that you are there for them, and yet it wasn't until today that you found the right words to tell them this. You are being assisted by the Moon sextile Mercury, which has you saying all the right things at the right times.

While you are still conscious of not going too far overboard with your affections (as you don't want to come across as pushy or worse needy) you are still able to find a way into your partner's heart, where it seems they welcome you.

The Moon in Leo makes you feel generous; you want to treat this person to a night out; you want them to know that there's nothing ever to worry about and that you are completely signed up for being the best you can be where they are concerned. You feel lucky in love today because you are at peace with your choices and it seems that you definitely chose the right person to be in love with.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With the Moon in Leo, you come to recognize that everything that is good in the world starts out with your own perception of the world. In the same way that all Moonlight has simply reflected sunlight, so too is your take on love and the way it works in your life. If you give love, then it's easier to receive love.

If you feel lucky in love, then you receive goodness because you believe in it. Today has you turning into a true believer when it comes to love and your own partnership.

You take full responsibility for your share in the good and in the bad; this is a partnership, after all, and it's up to you to show up with the goods.

You no longer rely upon your lover to do it all; you aren't royalty and you don't want to be treated as a special case. You want real love with a real partner who is serious about making this thing work. That's where luck comes into play because on this day, you get what you want. An understanding partner who is willing to do their share.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon sextile Mercury has you fearlessly approaching your partner on this day with information that could change — and improve your life tighter. This is major news for you, and it really will inspire the person you're with, as they will finally be able to see how invested in this relationship you are.

You mean business here, and they are ready to get involved.

You'll notice that you and your mate both have tons of energy to spare today and that all of that energy seems to be going to laughter and good humor.

In a way, this is all you've ever really wanted: someone to laugh with. Someone who isn't picking you apart or demanding that you become someone that you're not. Today brings you a truth that you weren't expecting; the person you are present with is as good as it gets, and that means you need to open your eyes and see them for who they are: the best.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.