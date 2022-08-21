The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, August 22, 2022

The Sun moves into practical and efficient Virgo today changing the energy overnight and making you think more about long-term plans.

In astrology, the Sun rules your external self and the choices and actions you make within your life.

As the Sun shifts from Leo into Virgo the energy changes to passion at all costs to a more logical and methodical approach to making changes and progressing on your life’s path.

Virgo is an earth zodiac sign, one that has immense healing capabilities, but which frequently can internalize a lot of feelings resulting in stress or anxiety.

The balance here is by bridging the incoming Virgo energy as you bid farewell to that of Leo.

Recognize what is in your control and what is out of it.

Trust that your passion will always lead to your greatest purpose and that ultimately achieving all your dreams is not just about desire but follow-through.

This is the magic of Virgo as nothing gets down to the nitty-gritty details in life like this zodiac sign.

As this new shift occurs this Monday, take time to see where you have been just hoping things will work out versus where you have been putting in the work for that to happen.

Virgo reminds you of the details and the pieces of life that need to be organized to make everything you are thinking of actually become the reality that you are living.

During this time, it is important to refocus on your goals, to see where you have been just acting instead of thinking first and not be intimidated by the mountain in front of you.

Before you do anything new it always seems insurmountable because it has never been done before.

It requires you to not just leave pieces of your life or way of doing things behind, but to look at all that you have to accomplish before you.

Break things down into smaller steps, look for where you can ask and receive help, and most of all take the pressure off of doing anything in a certain timeframe.

This will allow you to make the most of the energy of Virgo Season while not taking on the stress and anxiety of feeling like everything needs to be figured out at this moment.

The other thing to keep in mind is again going back to embracing more of the balance of the zodiac seasons rather than the extremes.

While Leo may not have been much into planning at all and simply followed its heart, during Virgo Season it is important to look at everything logically, to make plans, but to also step back and let life run its course.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

There are certain things that no matter what you do, you cannot control the outcome.

All you can control, however, is the dedication to your dreams and how hard you ultimately work to achieve them.

Read on to learn why Virgo, Pisces, and Sagittarius are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It is your time to shine dear Virgo. Now that the Sun is officially moving into your sign it is time to not only make well-deserved birthday plans but it is also time to see this period as your own personal renewal. Virgo is a healer even if you often use that energy on others rather than yourself.

Take time today to reflect on the past year, what you have learned, what you want to take forward and even what you want to close out as you begin a new year in your life. The past is only of benefit to help you learn not to hold onto regrets too. The more that you can bring that healing energy into yourself and your life, then not only will you be able to better help others, but you will also create a great deal more happiness.

Make sure that you are embracing all the best parts of yourself during this time. This is your chance to reinvent yourself, just make sure you are allowing the past to make you better and not bitter.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Virgo Season is an excellent time to renew your vows of authenticity to yourself. It naturally brings new opportunities for love and relationships into your life, but you want to make sure that you are not breaking the bond you have with yourself. During today’s energy, it is important to reflect on what you have learned about who you are and what you need from a relationship.

This is not just a truth to live by but a vow that you have taken to yourself to never again accept less than what you deserve. As you begin to move through the romantic opportunities that will arise during Virgo Season it is important to stay true to this knowledge because by keeping it close to your heart you will be sure that things really will be different this time simply because of how different you have become.

Make sure that you also let yourself believe in new beginnings. No matter how things have turned out before or what has happened, part of your charm is your ability to believe in love wholeheartedly. Never let a lesson be learned to ruin a dream.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It may be time to revamp your resume and make sure that you are looking at all career options that are on the table. All this efficient Virgo energy is lighting up themes related to your career and even finances for you. It is time to take advantage of all of your skills and not undersell yourself any longer.

With a career that has been such a big focus for you the past year, it may be that you need to make sure that your job is aligned with the rest of the life that you want to live. It is wonderful to have a career that feels fulfilling but if it does not leave any other time to actually enjoy life, then it may not necessarily be the one that truly fits your own life.

Look not just for what gives you the most money this time around but what is going to support your highest quality of life. That may be that other benefits such as scheduling, flexibility or benefits become more important than the actual wage. You ultimately are able to use what you have learned in the past year and truly create a career that supports the life you want to live rather than restrict it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.