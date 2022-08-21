The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Are Stressful During Mercury Trine Pluto On Monday, August 22, 2022

There's an expression that goes something like, "If you open the book of knowledge, prepare to learn." This basically implies that if we start something, we cannot back down; we must fulfill our duty as people who act.

We act, therefore, we are bound to the consequences of our actions.

During Mercury trine Pluto will not be content until we rip apart the pages of the book of knowledge, which essentially means that today, we go out there looking for a fight. And for many of us, the perfect sparring partner is family members.

Some of the easiest arguments we can get into — if we're looking for a fight — are with family members. We can always find someone in that mob who we can disagree with and turn our disagreement into a major war.

That's the way Mercury trine Pluto affects us today; it makes us aggressive, nasty, and brat-like. We start arguments with the people who are closest to us because we know their weaknesses and we plan on hitting them all in their sore spots. Nasty much? Oh yes, Mercury trine Pluto wants more and more.

Today, if you are one of the zodiac signs mentioned here, you will be the antagonist in your own novel. You will be the one to say something to someone in your family that absolutely unnerves them. You might even be able to ruin them permanently if you put enough effort in.

What makes this day so atrocious is US. We are unstoppable hurting machines that seek out family members, stir drama, and walk away laughing like the cruel fools we are.

These three zodiac signs have stressful relationships during Mercury trine Pluto starting Monday, August 22, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today takes you out of 'victim mode' and puts you in the position of being the aggressor. You may have tired of being the one who always gets to claim how everyone has done you wrong, and now, during Mercury trine Pluto, you feel like being the one who prods and insists. You've never had an easy-going family, and yet, you've never considered that you might be a major player in what's gone wrong.

You concentrate on one family member so that you can play them off of each other. Your powers of manipulation are at an all-time high during this transit, and so you'll happily be able to get everyone to fight with each other, way after you've left the scene of the crime.

Your mission today is to upset people, one family member in particular, but you are just as thrilled to see everyone go down in this boat. Who knows, tomorrow you may feel like a sweet angelic thing, but today is the day you bring out the devil. You are pure, aggressive meanness today, Aries. As you like it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You aren't happy with approval or applause today, as you've become bored with the 'yes' machine that your family has been trained to become, for your sake. You only accept your family when they go along with your ideas, and should they ever contradict you, they're out. It's that simple.

While your family has bent over backward to please you, you still don't appreciate that these family members are actually human beings with feelings; they don't simply exist to support you, your world, your finances, or your egotistical demands.

And so, today, with Mercury trine Pluto awakening your darkest side, you will feel free to stick it to them, so that they can bow down and grovel to your magnificence. Here's the reality check: while you think you are the Glorious Master, your family actually just thinks of you as the kid who never grew up. You are viewed as irresponsible and childish.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You make a very big deal about telling others how much a certain member of your family drives you absolutely bonkers. You like to play the victim, and people around you know it. You continue to do the same thing again and again, meaning, you continue to have this person in your life while complaining about them as if they were the worst person on Earth.

You keep on signing on for the torment this person gives you, so you're starting to sound like the boy who cried 'wolf.' Today, during Mercury trine Pluto, you'll have an opportunity to make this family member feel like trash and then, you'll feel terrible afterward because you really do love this person.

What you've been doing, Virgo is that you concentrate way too much on this family member and not on your own life. So, when it's time for you to check in with how YOU feel, all you have are references to them. "How are you, Virgo?" "Well, my sister is really the absolute worst." That's how it goes for you, today, during Mercury trine Pluto.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.