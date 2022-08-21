The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, August 22, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 22, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aries, and the Sun in Leo entering Virgo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, August 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today is perfect for doing things at home. Use this time to catch up on housework, cooking and cleaning, and tasks that help your life to be easier.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today is the perfect day for scheduling a lunch date with your best friend. One-on-one e conversations and intimate social activities are ideal for you while the moon's in Cancer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, It's always nice to know how much money you have for various activities. Today, make a plan that involves financial budgeting. Then, use this week to get your money matters in order.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, self-care is so important for you right now. It's time to destress and practice meditation. Start a new ritual, embrace your feminine energy, and focus on simplicity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your lion heart has been wounded, and you may find yourself nursing your spirit back to good health. So today, spend some time reflecting and give yourself room to heal.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today focus on friendships and cultivating positive relationships with people you work with at your job. You are extra sensitive to the energy of others and may pick up quickly on needs that affect your interaction with others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today come to terms with what you feel is your life purpose. You may struggle with knowing where to start to reach a goal. However, the first step is awareness; once you have accepted your truth, it will be easier to begin.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today make room for a gentle spiritual practice. Spend some time in nature, and if you have special requests you need the universe to help you with, make them known by prayer and writing your goal on paper.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, disappointments happen, and someone's promise may fall through. You can be upset and let down, but don't blame yourself for believing in someone who let you down.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, a relationship may change and become more serious than you thought it could be. You may be unsure whether you want to commit to a long-term relationship, but it will be hard to resist falling in love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you will want to do many little things to make life easier. So today, focus on daily chores and little routine changes that help make your life run smoothly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your sentimental side is activated today. You may cry easily over minor things because your heart is wide open to receive more love and express compassion to others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.