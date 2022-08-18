The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Regrets Losing Them During The Moon In Gemini On August 19 – 21, 2022

If we weren't human, we wouldn't have thoughts like, "I wonder if my ex is thinking of me?"

But! We are human, and therefore we like to indulge in thought tests like this after we've broken up with people whom we like to think about.

It really doesn't matter if those thoughts are kind or unkind, what matters is that, when we don't have the information and cannot know the truth, we tend to fantasize about situations that may or may not exist.

This is why we always want to know whether or not our exes regret losing us because we just can't get them out of our heads.

Because the Moon in Gemini promotes this kind of pondering, we can expect to be doing much thinking about 'the ex' during this time, August 19 – 21, 2022.

Here's the plot twist: because we wonder what our exes are thinking, we become the ex who is thinking of them, and because we are impatient and a little pushy, we make it known to them that they are on our minds. So, we are the ex who thinks of them, and they are the ones who get to know of it.

Moon in Gemini isn't content with merely sitting on the sidelines, doing all the thinking. It encourages us to be more social; we want to find out and so we dig for info.

One thing leads to another and before we know it, we are outed; the ex knows we are interested in knowing what's going on in their lives. Some exes are pleased to know this, while others can't understand why. All in all, many of us will be thinking of our exes on this day, and some of those memories will be wonderful, while others will be utterly regrettable.

Here are which three zodiac signs have an ex who regrets losing them during the Moon in Gemini, August 19 – 21, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a good reason that your ex is thinking about you, and it's because there's a certain date that you share together and it's come up recently in the form of a good memory. So, while you are thinking about them, they are thinking of you. Moon in Gemini won't let you leave this day without knowing that the bond you created with this person still exists.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

It's just not something that can continue on in the form of the two of you being lovers. You were meant for something else, and though you're not in touch with each other at this point, there will be a day when the two of you can settle into a comfortable friendship, without the hassles of having to maintain a romance.

Whatever it is that holds you two together will be silently celebrated in your minds today. Your ex thinks about you all the time, but they do it with a healthy mindset.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have left a trail of exes in your wake, and not one of them thinks of you fondly. This is, perhaps, as you wanted it to be, as you never took any of them seriously. During Moon in Gemini, they will be thinking of you, and unfortunately, you'll be relishing the fact that they make up so many people; you like the fact that there are several people involved in this 'ex thing' because you never wanted to be with any of them not for very long, at least.

That didn't stop you from promising each one of them your entire heart and soul, which, for some reason, made them think you actually did love them. Alas, you are not capable of such things, but you do love the physical aspect, that's for sure. If only they understood, yet, they didn't and they never will. So, today, during Moon in Gemini, your exes will be thinking of you with darkness in their hearts.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you've been wondering if your ex is thinking about you, then today is the day you'll get your answer: yes, they have, and it borders on nonstop, too. You have an ex who is obsessed with you. In fact, they've created an entirely false story of how your life together was, what you did together and what you meant to each other. What's even weirder is that this ex wasn't really that big a part of your life, but to them, you were the world. And all this developed in their mind after the fact.

You had a nice romance; it didn't last. You said your goodbyes and went on to live your lives. But in their mind, you were the GRAND LOVE of their life, and they believe they were much more important to you than they actually were. And therein lies the entire problem: your ex thinks you are still in love with them, which, it just so happens that you never were. This is a troubling stalker, not just an ex. Eyes open, Scorpio. This person is trouble.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.