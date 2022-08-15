The 3 Zodiac Signs Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, August 16, 2022

It won't be a surprise to anyone today that with the Moon sextile Saturn in the sky, we may come across a few obstacles that get in the way of our peace of mind. Today isn't the day where we find ultimate satisfaction.

In fact, with Saturn's strict attitude on fun and frolic, we may just end up twiddling our thumbs, waiting for the day to pass.

Transit Moon sextile Saturn is the ultimate buzzkill, but that's all it is. It doesn't ruin lives, it merely makes it so that we don't get to enjoy something we were seriously looking forward to.

And let's not forget that we also have Moon square Pluto working with an already rough transit, so we can definitely expect to react with hostility to that which goes wrong on this day. Pluto is notorious for pushing us into the worst states of mind, which means that today, we will not only be curbed, we will get to feel angry and resentful over nothing.

It's like our minds will turn on us today and we won't be able to find the pull switch that brakes this train. We'll just chug along, waiting to collide.

During Moon sextile Saturn, we are almost guaranteed frustration, and that would imply that we have something in mind that could end up in frustration if it were given a chance. Today provides that chance. Today gives us the exact opportunity to watch our dreams slip away, and while that may sound dramatic, that's exactly how the day feels: hyped up, overly dramatic, and going nowhere fast. What to do, what to do?

Watch out if you're a Taurus, Libra, or Pisces zodiac sign because Tuesday, August 16, 2022, brings rough horoscopes for you.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you feel is overworked and underpaid. But the real emphasis is on the overworked part, and today has more of that in store for you. Seems as though you are the most reliable worker around, and that in times of trouble, everyone turns to you, which is flattering and annoying.

You are annoyed today, and with Moon sextile Saturn pushing your buttons, you'll end up feeling so burdened and trapped that you may just explode. Of course, 'exploding' doesn't mean your head literally pops off, but it does mean that you might say something so out of line to someone that you'll end up jeopardizing your work position.

And today, you don't care. You'll flip out if you want because you need the release, and that release doesn't come to you during a ten-minute break. You need to shout and rant, and you will, baby. Oh, you will.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because you are someone who really does enjoy the balance, you will feel particularly put out today, during Moon sextile Saturn, as your plans are not only side-tracked but they are made impossible due to some new rule that's been put into place by someone you have no respect for.

Authority has always bugged you, as you find it's always made up of people who are clueless, yet pushy. You detest having to submit to the rules of people or systems that you consider to be beneath you, and today will try your patience in ways you haven't seen in a very long time.

You feel as though the lunatics are running the asylum now, and that every move you make on this day is thwarted by a system that lacks what it takes to create progress and optimism. Your attitude today will become, "Why bother?" Though negative and defeatist, that will be your mantra of the day.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You feel as though you are a very fair person; you don't take more than your share and you abide by the rules whenever you find them honest and realistic. Today brings you the annoying vibe of Moon sextile Saturn, which presents to you scenarios of such unfairness that you know instantly that you cannot perform within these boundaries.

You wish to remove yourself from your responsibilities on this day because you don't believe in the parameters set up for you. In fact, you feel as though there is someone in the position of authority that needs to be reprimanded, and you are fearless in your desire to approach them and let them have a piece of your mind. You will not tolerate this kind of bossy arrogance, even if it's coming from your actual boss. Fair is fair, and if it isn't, then you will fight against it, fearlessly.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.