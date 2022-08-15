The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Sometimes, what makes up a lucky day is that there is no drama involved and everybody around you feels content to just 'be.'

Today is one of those days and while some zodiac signs will feel it more than others, we will all get to enjoy the influence of the Sun trine Moon, as it spreads good cheer upon us all.

This transit is our main influence today, and when it comes to love, we won't be seeing fireworks or grand displays of affection; we'll be knowing the honest feeling of being content. With our person, happily doing nothing.

We don't have to shout it from the rooftops today. Transit Sun trine Moon does all the shouting for us, and it sounds like shy laughter and soft kisses. Nothing is over the top today; we are happy to be with the one we love without even saying anything.

Today is not for words, but for actions; today we show our loved ones how much we love them without having to make a big deal over it. And it really doesn't come down to the little things. We show up today with the little things and we are here to receive them, as well.

We will notice one thing, and this is for sure: love feels better and more realistic when we don't have to make a gigantic presentation out of it. When love comes naturally, it comes softly; it needs no preamble. It just is. And today is for the lovers who can accept that love is all they need. Another day for the hoopla and the massive energy output; today is for sweet love and peace of mind.

Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on Tuesday, August 16, 2022?

Read on to find out more.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Like the Sun itself, you love to shine, shine, shine, and today you'll be shining all over your loved one. You are so fortunate to be able to have days like this, Leo, as they soothe your soul and let you know that, no matter what, someone's got your back.

It's nice to be loved and to be shown love, and it's even nicer to show it back to them, and that is what you'll be doing today.

You aren't trapped by the idea of making a big production out of things, in fact, you're quite content to have a simple candlelight dinner, one of your own creations.

You enjoy the simple life today and your partner feels welcome and joyous over the idea of such simplicity finally coming into their own lives. During the Sun trine Moon, you will come to appreciate that not everything needs to be a gigantic statement. You have arrived at the place where simplicity is what makes your heart beat lovingly.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've longed for a day like this, and here it is, filled with all the peace and reassurance that a transit like Sun trine Moon can give. Today, you will be able to rest assured that your lover is both faithful to you and appreciative of your very presence. For the first time in a very long while, you feel at ease with your partner.

There's just something in the air that feels peaceful; neither one of you wants to fight, or find something to pick apart, and in a way, this kind of day sets up a precedent for the days to come. Once you've tasted this kind of relationship bliss, you might think it will never come again but it will if you both make the effort to respect each other.

Today exists because of that respect and it will be worth your while to continue on with this kind of respectful display of affection. Love each other and honor each other as individuals, and come together in union, as lovers who understand each other.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have always admired the idea of a couple who get old together. In your mind, the fast-paced 'love 'me and leave 'em' attitude is for someone else. You've only ever wanted one solid relationship and it seems you've found the right person to fulfill that dream with.

During the Sun trine Moon, everything feels right, Pisces. You and your partner seem to flow together as if you are one solid force of light and goodness. You have the same interests, and during Sun trine Moon, this is what takes you to the next step.

All you can see is promise and excitement; there is a future for you and this person and you both know it inside and out. Both of you feel immense gratitude today, knowing that this kind of love is a great gift to receive. Cherish the person you have found and let them know how much you appreciate their presence in your life. Today is the right day to do such a thing. Enjoy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.