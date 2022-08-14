The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Be Single During The Moon Conjunct Jupiter On Monday, August 15, 2022

Anytime we have a Jupiter transit, we open the doors to freethinking and the idea of independent living. Jupiter is the planet of freedom; it inspires in us self-love, confidence, and the knowledge that we are always OK. No matter what. During Moon conjunct Jupiter, we feel good about ourselves and we catch on to a new idea: we can do it all on our own if we so choose.

During Moon conjunct Jupiter, we don't mind the idea of going through the world on our own. We see solitude as a good time to think and regroup; we crave being on our own, not because we are hurt and need to heal, but because we genuinely love the idea of being free. This kind of freedom doesn't need a partner to fall back on.

No offense to those who are in tight relationships, but there are certain signs of the Zodiac who want nothing to do with commitments or devoted relationships. Nice for whoever wants them, but nicer without, for the one who chooses the single life.

The world pushes us to want to be part of a couple; we've started to understand that we are nothing, incomplete without a romantic 'other half.' For the freethinker, this is hogwash, a trap made for someone else.

During Moon conjunct Jupiter, we will see these independent people rise to the surface, and we will know that being coupled off isn't the only road to contentment; being single is just as noble a path. And for some of us, it's the only path.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Be Single During Moon conjunct Jupiter on Aug 15, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been down all the roads by now, and at this point in your life, you may be happily single and glad to keep it going. You've felt the pressure of society, and all it seems to say is that you should couple up with someone just for the sake of being in a partnership.

This partnership is more of a show for others than it is for anyone's personal gain, and love certainly isn't lasting enough to make the relationship last. You'd rather be alone, and if someone needs to prod you for it, then that really is their problem.

You have never done anything in your life that doesn't register as true in your heart, and getting together with another person to create a romance just seems so false to you, at this point. You like who you are and you've come to realize that it isn't so bad being alone, in fact, it's your preference. And an Aries alone is a mighty and wonderful thing, indeed. Power to you!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Being single comes naturally to you, and while we have Moon conjunct Jupiter, you'll defend your relationship status to the hills and back. No one is going to tell you that being coupled is better than being single. You've done both and boy oh boy do you prefer the single life.

And every time you've ever been in a relationship, you always end up single, so what's the lesson here? The lesson is that, for you, being single is an inevitable state and one that always welcomes you back. Every time you break up with someone, you spend a day or two dreading everything, and then, poof!

Miraculously, it all comes rushing back to you: life as a single person is the life for you. You don't want anyone nagging you or telling you what to do, and being that this life is YOURS to live, you choose to live it your way. And that means single. You do you, Gemini. Be happy.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You get it: you're alone in your desire to be single as no one in your circle of friends seems to understand why. Even though their relationships are all farcical and filled with anxiety and resentment, they keep on insisting that your life cannot possibly have any meaning until you make yourself smaller for another person.

In other words, your love of being single is not taken seriously and you really wish everyone would just butt out already. You know you. You are the one living the life of a free person who answers to know one and needs no acceptance or approval before they open the refrigerator.

You LIKE being alone, and during Moon conjunct Jupiter, you like it even more. This is your happy place; being single is the only way you feel at home. You have no intention of being like everyone else, and if everyone else has a problem with it, then it's their problem, not yours.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.