The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Monday, August 15, 2022

We have two big, beautiful transits today, and both of them will help us add to and create better love lives for ourselves. With Jupiter in Aries on high, we are here for our partners; we want them to know that we can be trusted and that we're devoted to them.

We also have a Moon conjunct to Jupiter which will help us to see what we've been doing wrong, in the event we have been, and how to change our behavior so that we can continue on with what we've already started but as wiser, happier people.

The main question for today is "how can I become a better partner?" We take the complaints out of the relationship and take a look at our own selves for answers.

Jupiter shows us a broad range of possibilities, and while there are positives and negatives here, it is up to us to find those positives and act on them.

This day also shows us that we can be selfless; while it feels like we're always after something for ourselves, today gives us a break from all that 'wanting' and lets us know what the joy of serving another is.

No, we don't become servants to our partners, but we do step up to tell them that we are there for them. We are here to provide security and trustworthy love on this day, and that will help to make it a very lucky day, indeed.

Find out which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love starting Monday, August 15, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have such a strong personality that you always tend to pick partners that can meet you in this department; your people have to be able to stand up to you, as you are pretty much a wild and free spirit, much like a bull on the field.

Today, with all the Jupiter transits backing you up, you will transfer that mega-strength of yours into something that your partner can see as love for them.

It's about time (in your mind) that you stop thinking of only yourself. You want to shock the person you're with by letting them know that they are the best thing in your life and that you love and adore them to the Moon and back.

What makes today so lucky for you is that your partner absolutely adores you right back, and no matter what you give them, they'll take it. But keep in mind, that letting them know that you are there for them means the world to them. Good play, Taurus!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Similarly to Taurus, you tend to go about your business with yourself as the number one person in your mind. You've always been good to yourself, and because of Jupiter in Aries, you've come to think that maybe it might be a good idea to show your partner a brand new side of you: the side that is dedicated to them, and them alone.

They never really ask you for much, as this person is simply thrilled that you are in their life. But that's not just touching to you; you are genuinely moved by their love for you, and Jupiter's broadminded thinking inspires you to show them that they are not alone in that love and that you are completely on board with being with them, for as long as you possibly can be.

In fact, you want this to work so badly that you will set aside your ego and get to work on the relationship.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The idea of being in a good relationship is thrilling to you, mainly because you tend to doubt where they are going right from the start. Today, August 15, presents a different perspective on something you already know: you are about to BELIEVE in this partnership, and that's going to knock you off your feet.

You will be just as shocked (and pleased) as your partner will be, as you finally cross over to the side where romance takes over and doubt is left behind. You are always the first one to react to the massive positive energy that comes with Jupiter transits, and today will have you smiling from ear to ear, knowing that you no longer have a reason to be the stick in the mud, where love and romance is concerned.

It's your turn to show that you really are there for this, and your efforts will be greatly appreciated.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.