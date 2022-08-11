The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, August 12, 2022

Let's just put it this way: today is the day when many of us simply cannot take a joke.

That's right, we're overly sensitive and nothing is light. We're just hard cases on everything, especially the people we're in relationships with.

Today is the day when many of us get to experience the dire truth of the old expression, "You only hurt the ones you love." Done deal, and it's on.

What makes today so rough is the Moon conjunct Saturn, which takes us and lets us think that every single thing we look at is bound for tragedy and failure.

We take everything seriously today, even the stupidest of things.

We give up our minds so that we can feel justified by paying attention to a world of negativity as if believing everything is bad is a much smarter way of going about things. But the worst part about this is that we take it all out on whoever is closest to us, and believe me, they will resent it.

During the Moon conjunct Saturn, we make gigantic problems out of nothing. We see only the worst in people and we will want to flee every scene; we want nothing to do with people, loved ones, family, co-workers, especially co-workers.

Work itself seems like a breeding ground for resentment and during Moon conjunct Saturn, it's made all the more noxious and repellent than usual. We simply cannot be satisfied today and that is mainly because we don't even have a clue as to what might satisfy us.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Friday, August 12, 2022, are Leo, Virgo, and Capricorn.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've always been the one to take things all the way, and this goes for being negative as well.

While you show great enthusiasm for doing wonderful things for others, when you get in a mood, as you will today during Moon conjunct Saturn, you will make sure that everyone in your vicinity gets to feel the depth of your foul mood.

Something upset you, and while you know that it's not really a big deal, you'll end up making a huge deal out of it, simply because you feel like taking it overboard.

Maybe you want attention and can't get it by doing anything positive, so today you go all-out for negative reinforcement.

You want people to notice you today; you want them to argue with you, challenge you, you want to stand on a podium and tell the world how displeased you are with all of us.

What will happen is that you will go too far and your pride will not let you back off. You'll drive yourself into a state of pure negative emotion, which is the only place you'll be content to stay, during the Moon conjunct Saturn.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've never been one to own up to your own feelings of inadequacy and today, during Moon conjunct Saturn, will have you avoiding that and turning on everyone else instead.

Today is the day where you hate yourself so much that you simply can't deal with it, and so you completely turn it around so that you can focus on everyone else's issues.

You will say the nastiest things to the people who care about you, today, and you'll be lucky if they all don't march out the door on you.

You have found something new about yourself that you don't like, and because it feels like it's just 'one more thing' to add to that long list of things that make you feel bad, you might as well serve that bad feeling up to someone else, as if that will take the pressure off of you.

You don't want to know about self-help books or spiritual paths; you only want to tell everyone off. You will hurt several people today.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today, you may scare people away. And this is exactly what you intend for. You are unhappy with something, and most likely it has to do with work and the people you work with.

During the Moon conjunct Saturn, your sense of intolerance is through the roof, and when you feel this way, you make sure you bring down the house.

Those people who are unfortunate enough to be in your direct line of view will suffer the blows of your insulting mouth, and you will not be holding back on this day.

Your dissatisfaction is nuclear; you take things way too seriously for this kind of reaction, and those who get to witness your behavior today will not only fear you—they will want to suggest you go to therapy to deal with your anger issues.

While you might feel justified in behaving like a maniac, all you are really doing is showing that you have a short fuse and that you cannot be trusted.

