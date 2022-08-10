The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Run Wild And Free During The Moon Sextile Jupiter, Thursday, August 11, 2022

There's something interesting that happens when we have the transit Moon sextile Jupiter, and that it inspires us to be social and outgoing, while not wanting to be restricted in our efforts.

In other words, we really do want to run wild and free during this cosmic event, and the last thing we want, need, or will settle for is something that holds us back like commitment. Especially the commitment that comes with romance and relationships.

Nothing against love or romance; we love the stuff, but during Moon sextile Jupiter, we feel there's a time and a place for everything, and right now, there is no time for locking in on just one person.

It's not that we want more than one person, it's that we just want to be free to do whatever we want with whomever we want. What's on our minds today is getting out there and being social; we want friends, family, and loved ones and we want to have fun with them.

We are not interested in plans for the future, or how we need to respect the rules of a relationship. We are interested in being free and being able to roam the world as a free people.

There are certain signs of the Zodiac who can barely spend an hour alone, by themselves, as it frightens them to be isolated on any level. And then there are the rest of us, who relish the idea of being on our own, away from the ties that bind.

While some will use the word commitment to mean they are not alone, others see commitment as a means to an end, and that is, of course, the end of their freedom. The truth is, some folks just don't want to be in a committed relationship as it cramps their style as an independent person. That simple.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs want to run wild and free during the Moon sextile Jupiter transit starting August 11, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have everything in its proper place, just as you like it. This means that you enjoy the good times spent with friends as much as you like your private alone time. Everything works for you as long as you listen to your inner sense, and during Moon sextile Jupiter, you will feel even stronger about your already 'set in stone' way of life.

You are not the commitment type, and while that doesn't necessarily imply that you haven't tried—you have—you simply have learned from experience that it's not for you.

So, during Moon sextile Jupiter, you will once again come to know, through example, that getting into a relationship where you have to live up to some kind of promise is exactly the thing you are NOT looking for. You are happy 'as is' and it's taken a long time to find this kind of peace. You have no intention of destroying it. Commitment is not for you, and you let people know this ahead of time.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Been there, done that, and no longer interested. That's your take on commitment and monogamy. Sure, it has its place, but it's just not for you, and you know it to your core. During Moon sextile Jupiter, you may be asked to take your present relationship further, meaning into the commitment zone. You'll decline and you'll be misunderstood. This is also something you've anticipated, and one of the top reasons you avoid commitment in the first place.

You know that as soon as you state that you're not interested in commitment, your person-partner will, no doubt, turn on you, as if your truth is this terrible thing to have to accept. You don't like the reactions your lack of desire for commitment brings, but like clockwork, you can depend on it. All the more reason for you to stay independent. Live your life the way you want to, Libra. It is, after all, YOUR life.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While you adore the idea of loyalty and devotion and applaud it in your friends' romantic relationships, the stuff is just not for you. You've spent a lifetime trying to appease people as they are obsessed with 'marrying you off' or trying to get you to commit to one person 'because it's better for you that way.' Only you know what is best for you, Sagittarius, and while Moon sextile Jupiter is in the sky, you feel it to your bones.

You may even have someone in your life who is pressuring you to commit to them, and honestly, you're starting to resent them for it. Why can't they just let the love flow of its own accord? Why can this person whom you DO love just love you, without a blood oath and a contract written on an ancient tablet of stone? All you want is to be yourself, and it feels like the whole world wants you to be someone else. Little do they know that nothing cramps the style of a Sagittarius.

