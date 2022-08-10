The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Thursday, August 11, 2022

Defining luck in love varies from person to person. Some might say that a 'lucky-in-love' day consists of a physical connection. Another might say that it means a couple grows closer together, while another person might translate luck in love as coming to terms with one's own self, as in 'self-love.'

Self-love is one of the most important forms of love we can ever know, as it is the basis of how we come to love others. If we do not love our own selves, we do not give our best to the people in our lives that we believe we love.

What this day brings out in so many of us, is not just a renewed version of self-love, but its far-reaching influence. We can show people that we are trustworthy and respectful today, and this is because we have an absolutely glorious transit, known as Venus in Leo.

And not only that, this transit is supported in love by Moon sextile Jupiter, which takes our feelings of self-love and amplifies them to the point where we really do believe we are worthy to be loved in return.

That's the whole kicker right there, signs. To know, with all sincerity, that we deserve love, and that we are worthy of it. With Venus in Leo, it's hard to feel anything BUT good about life and love and with this in store for us, why bother bringing in things like doubt, or suspicion?

Why not take advantage of the beautiful mood that many of us will be in during this time? Good moods make for pleasant environments, and today brings us the good stuff in plentiful portions. Enjoy this day, enjoy the love of self, and the effect your own self-love has on those around you.

For these three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on August 11, 2022, this is what to expect in romance on Thursday.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With Venus in Leo, it's almost impossible for you to feel anything other than love and contentment. You've put in the work towards understanding who you are, and it's been a long process, that's for sure. You've always been in touch with spirit and you accept that good things actually can and do happen to you.

In other words, life isn't all drudgery and pain; you feel love and you accept it. If there is someone special in your life at this time, you will share a rare moment together, and it will bring you closer. If you are single and looking for love, you won't jump into any relationship you can get but there will be something for you, coming shortly.

You feel as though you can only attract the right person to you at this time, and with that attitude, you'd be correct. Stay focused on that which pleases you and enhances your spirit, and you will find yourself feeling a great deal of love and hope on this day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel like all you can give today is love, advice, kindness, and peace of mind. With Venus in Leo, you're a true star, but not the show-off kind; you lead by example today and you are able to show everyone in your life that you are not only dependable but worthy of love and respect.

The love you feel today isn't restricted to romance, though that topic will be well covered on this day. Today is for the love of friends and family, and it's been a long time coming, as things haven't always been this smooth between you and them.

Still, life comes with its lessons and you seem to be learning them at breakneck speed. All is well, as you welcome the life lessons as they come. Everything seems to be adding to your life rather than subtracting, and this makes you feel not only confident but self-loving and able to be kind and observant of other people's feelings.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's a lesson here for you today, and that is one where you learn to relinquish your need for control so that you can make way for spontaneity and surprise. You are someone who would adore being in a good, solid, loving relationship, but you've gotten yourself into trouble before as you tend to want to control the other person.

You haven't yet learned to trust the universe, or the person you love, and today has other things in store for you. With Venus in Leo and its helper Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll feel more at ease with the idea of letting go. What a relief you will feel when you realize that you don't have to be the one 'in charge of everything.

Relax and trust that life will take care of you without forcing your will upon it. This small act of conscious vulnerability will open the doors to an amazing new world for you and the person you are in a relationship with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.