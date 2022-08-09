The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Fling During The Moon Opposite Venus On Wednesday, August 10, 2022

The day brings with it the Moon opposite Venus, which gives us a different perspective on love and romance starting August 10, 2022.

Where we're usually on the prowl to find our perfect love, the one we hope to eventually settle down with, today offers us the idea of something less—permanent. Today, we want a fling with someone, something non-committal and yet fun.

We love the idea of love and being in love, but we're not fully on board today with all the weight that comes with an actual relationship, plus, we might not have the time in our busy schedules for the whole rigamarole of love and partnership.

Today is for fast love and happy times. A fling will do the trick. We're not talking about casual love that means nothing; we want the fun. We want the thrills and the spontaneity of not knowing what this new person is about.

We want a fling with someone we are not used to; someone we can't predict. In other words, today, during the Moon's opposition to Venus, we crave surprise and a few physical thrills while we're there.

What this isn't about is cheating or lying to someone else; this transit is not what leads us to infidelity, in fact, it's mainly for those of us who are not partnered and simply wish to enjoy another person without hurting anyone in the process.

The entire purpose of wanting this fling is to avoid the emotional horrors that come with connecting with a person, especially if there are supporting characters involved. This day is for fun and pleasure, not heartbreak, pain or betrayal. Phew, that's a refreshing option.

The three zodiac signs who want a fling During The Moon Opposite Venus On Wednesday, August 10, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are not up for hurting anyone today. You've done enough of that for a lifetime, and now that you are free — as in not in a serious relationship—you've decided that it's time for a little 'me-time.' You don't want to have to worry about anybody other than yourself, and you want to lose yourself in someone else.

You want their attention, their praise, the way they look at you as if you are the hottest thing on Earth. You want that.

And the only way you'll get it is by setting up a fling with someone you find equally as attractive. You're in luck, because during the Moon's opposition to Venus, you'll easily be able to find that person, and they, too, will not want to get into a lifelong commitment; they want a fling with you, something casual but wonderful.

With both of you agreeing to the terms of the fling, you should see much success in this connection. It just wants what you want: short, sweet, and something that makes you feel alive again.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've never really considered that maybe the best thing for you, at this point in your life, is to have a fling with someone, rather than an all-out 'to the death' relationship.

What you are not up for are hassles and lies.

You want to know that whomever you get involved with isn't married to someone else, isn't planning on ruining your life for the fun of it, and isn't really there for making major milestones together.

What you want does exist in the form of someone you'll meet today, and they will be the material that makes up your perfect fling.

Because you know what you want, it's much easier for you to manifest it properly; you want no loose ends, no possibilities for this fling to turn into something heavy; you want it light, and you will have it light. During the Moon's opposition to Venus, you will be able to hook yourself up with exactly the right person for your temporary pleasures.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes you simply aren't up to all the hype that comes with love, romance, and partnership. If you are single, right now, you'll want to be with someone who is also single, but not necessarily looking to settle down.

Maybe someday, but certainly not THIS day, August 10, with the Moon opposed to Venus in the sky. You're more about the fun and the ease than you are about the commitment and the entirety of what comes with a full-blown romantic relationship.

Right now, that's just not your gig. Right now, you want a fling with a kind-hearted person who isn't into breaking your heart — or anyone else's for that matter. You want a quick romance that feels good and leaves you with great memories to cherish forever.

You have no interest in finding out what this person's ugly side looks like; you are simply into the sharing of a beautiful, intimate moment with someone you may never see again. It's all good, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.