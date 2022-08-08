The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, August 9, 2022

This day goes out to those with the greatest imaginations. On August 9, 2022, we will have the pleasure of hosting the transit 'Moon square Jupiter' which is here to stimulate our sense of wonder.

There's a certain lack of inhibition that goes on during this time, and being that it's so positive and affirming, it works extra well for those of us who are in love, partnered, or looking for romance.

Moon square Jupiter is one of those 'just in time' transits when it comes to love. This means that if we are at odds with our partner, or if we feel we need something to allow for better communication between ourselves and someone we love or life, this transit eases us into the comfort level that will allow us better communication, kinder words spoken and a sure meeting of the minds.

Jupiter transits always help us to broaden our minds, and in this case, that also implies that we are able to stay open to whatever it is that's on our loved one's mind.

Listening is just as important today as speaking, and if we can concentrate on what someone is saying, rather than let ourselves become distracted and preoccupied, we may actually learn something about ourselves.

And if you are someone who is looking for love today, you will be gifted with the ability to speak well; today holds no room for bad pick-up lines or accidental blurting. Make your words meaningful, think before you speak, and if possible, say the kindest things you can think of just because.

Here are the three luckiest in love on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, by zodiac sign.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Gregarious is your working word today, Aries, as Jupiter takes hold of your personality and pushes you to become the absolute best you can be today. During Moon square Jupiter, you will not only feel good about your love life, but you will also feel willing to help it become even better, and you will easily incorporate your partner into this 'betterment' scheme.

You'll find that everything you do today enhances the experience of being together, and you'll want this happy attitude to go on and on.

What will become obvious to you as the day goes on is that you can have what you want; you simply have to be conscious of it going forth. Relationships take effort and sometimes struggle, but in your case, every bit of effort is worth it and you should maintain this kind of respect for the partnership itself, along with what it takes to maintain it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While it may be a lesson you learned a long time ago, once again you will come to accept that health is true wealth and that if you are to keep your love life intact, then you need to work on your own body, as well.

You have no one you need to impress, Virgo.

Jupiter energy will supply you with the confidence to see yourself as beautiful and capable; why this is mentioned is because you tend to be way too hard on yourself, especially where appearances are concerned. And why you feel about you how you look, you take it out on your partner.

That is, of course, until you train yourself to become healthy by eating properly and sleeping well. Once you resume a healthy lifestyle, you'll be a better lover, and you'll feel so much better about yourself for your own efforts. Moon square Jupiter gives you the ability to love yourself again, and that is a beautiful thing.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's not always easy for you to show that you are present or that you have the patience to endure whatever your partner's mood dictates that day, but during Moon square Jupiter, you find exactly what it takes to present yourself as someone who cares.

And you do care, it's just that you've let life get in the way of that caring, and sometimes you come off as less than compassionate.

You feel open today, ready to be kind, and ready to show that you really are understanding.

You've noticed that your lack of patience hasn't exactly benefited your relationship, and during the Jupiter transit, you'll be more at ease with the idea of making exceptions and showing compassion. Your partner may indeed be a moody person, but remember you chose them, and you wanted them to be in your life for some reason. So, get in touch with that reason and work the magic.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.