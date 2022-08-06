The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friends Ignore Them During Mars Square Saturn On Aug 7, 2022

Today brings us a day filled with clashing egos and aggressive opinions. There are lots of "I'm right," going on today, and trying to combat all of the rightness may wear us out.

With all of the flying egomania that will take place today thanks to hostile and pushy transit Mars square Saturn, we may just end up turning our backs on friends.

Not because we don't love them, but because we're just sick of hearing their nonstop blathering.

That's the kind of day it is: nonstop blathering and endlessly 'edgy' commentary. It's as if nobody can just remain calm today, and we all have to get our opinion in.

The feeling that comes along with Mars square Saturn energy is all about protest and fighting for what one believes is right and true; however, no one agrees on what is right or true, so nothing gets done. In fact, the only true accomplishment today is that we'll end up ignoring people just to shut them down.

Certain signs will eat this up; signs that have strong egos and fiery temperaments will fall right into line with Mars square Saturn's aggressive-but-goofy insistence.

If we are one of these zodiac signs, we can know that one thing is certain: we are loud, boisterous, pushy, and tone deaf, and because of that, we will watch our friends desert us while we stand on our podiums, pronouncing what is right and what is wrong. Note the empty house. We won't find an audience anyway if we keep it up.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 these three zodiac signs will have friends who ignore them.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Edgelord that you are, you will be the one to say the stupidest possible things today to the absolute wrongest people you can even think to offend. You come off as the expert on a certain subject, and being that you have zero experience with this topic, you're basically winging it simply because you think you sound witty.

You want to challenge the experts because you think your way is always the smarter way to go about doing things.

You'll make an insane fool of yourself, and while people will laugh at you for your foolish pushiness, they will also know that you have discredited yourself into being someone they will never trust or believe in, ever again.

For example, if you've never owned a dog, don't tell a pitfall owner that they are clueless when it comes to training that dog. You are inexperienced. Shut up, sit down, and know your place. Until then, you'll be ignored.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Who's the loudest mouth in town? Today's prize goes to you, Leo, for there is no one who roars louder than you. You're still in that mindset that the only way to get attention is by shouting, and yes, you will definitely themselves the attention that way, but you will also come across as a weak person who cannot control Mars square Saturn brings out your loud side, and what a weird thing that is.

It's as if you can't just speak normally today.

You end up looking like you're afraid of your own shadow because you overcompensate for everything, and your presence alone makes people nervous. You'll tell yourself that you're just too fantastic for these people to handle, but the reality is that you are overly dull, overly pushy, and worthy of being ignored. Now get yourself together and act like a person. This baby game is way too self-indulgent for others to want to be around.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mars square Saturn does not bring out your best side, Libra, and today, you'll get to show just how intolerant and snotty you can be. While you may call it elite, others will call it snobbish. You really do have this idea of yourself as a superior being; you feel you cannot be challenged on this and why should you even participate?

Others are clearly beneath you, and you go out of your way to let everyone around you know that they could never breathe the same rare air as you do.

Your elitist attitude will turn on you, as it depends upon an audience, and you clearly know how to empty a room. What you believe to be your charm is somehow translated as repugnant behavior by others. Don't be surprised if you spend your entire day screeching for attention and getting none.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.