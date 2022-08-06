The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Free During The Moon Trine Jupiter On Sunday, August 7, 2022

Whether we feel trapped at work or in our unsuccessful love lives, there comes a time when all we want is to break out and run wild, like the wind. This is a common feeling during Moon trine Jupiter, which inspires the need for freedom in huge ways, so much so that if we don't heed that call, we end up feeling trapped and frustrated.

While our Moon transits Jupiter in trine formation, we feel antsy about our lives. Did we make a mistake somewhere along the line, and now we're beginning to regret it? Did we get involved with someone who wasn't as great as we made them out to be, and now we feel like bolting just to get away from them?

This is the dread we experience when Moon trine Jupiter comes to town, and while it's not a 'bad' transit per se, it opens the gates to the idea of freedom, which gets us upset. Are we free, or are we trapped, burdened, held down by forces we created for ourselves, unwittingly?

The need to be free is no joke; this isn't just about nonchalant thought. It's about need. The need to be free implies that we are certain that we are not free. In relationships, this is the first sign that the end is near. But it's only the end of the relationship, and we must keep that in mind.

While breaking up is hard to do, living free is the easiest and best feeling ever. Suppose we can take ourselves out of the prison of a bad relationship and into the freedom that exists without the burden of this relationship. In that case, we can call ourselves successful.

When the Moon trines Jupiter, three zodiac signs need to be free. Here's who they are.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's always such a struggle when you find yourself having to let someone down because you're not good at this kind of thing. You are not a polite person, nor are you dedicated.

You get right to the point, especially when you no longer care about a person, even if that person was your 'great love' at one point. Once you get tired of someone, they're out. And once you get to thinking that you'd be better off without them, then you don't mince words. Freedom is all you think about, and you're not about to make concessions for this.

There is no compromise here, Aries, as you are never open to such a thing. It is clear that you have no patience for word games or dawdling; you want out and want it now. Freedom calls, and if you have to burn a lover on the way out, then them's the breaks, eh?

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have a strange talent within you that you can become a human ice cube in point three seconds. This means that once you turn on a person, you're gone. It's irrevocable, and there's no turning back. You've been in a relationship that went sour; you need out and need it NOW.

During Moon trine Jupiter, all your red flags will go off, and your need for freedom will supersede your need for food. Now, you're in survival mode; there is nothing but release in your mind, and you don't care what falls apart or who becomes collateral damage in the process.

You gave this person everything, and it seems they have abused the sacred privilege of loving you. Knowing that you become a bullet forged in the fires of their deceit. You've got a one-way mission ahead of you now, and it's called FREEDOM.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

OK, you have given just about as much as you can to the person you are in a romantic relationship with. Now, all you can see ahead of you is drudgery and boredom. Your magical person has become a total dud, and they are taking you down with them.

They may be innocent of their dud-like actions, but you're not about to go down that boredom tube with them.

They are content to do nothing, forever. That's so NOT you, Pisces. You are a person of continuous activity and brainy thinking.

You can't even imagine how you've let yourself become this imprisoned, and yet, here you are, bored out of your gills by this person who once charmed you to pieces. Now, your only thought is to escape. It's time to call it quits and fight for your own freedom. And this is what you will do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.